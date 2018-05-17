AfroLife.TV Debuts at American Black Film Festival

The events will take place at 2pm on Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Betsy Hotel in the heart of South Beach in Miami, and will be followed by a cocktail hour. As seating is very limited, you must register to attend the event at this link: https://afrolife.tv/abff-reg

"I get energized when I think about the impact our streaming service will have on the African American community and our viewing audience. Our goal is to empower, educate, and entertain our customers while providing another outlet to content creators and studios to sell and license content," says Alberto Marzan, Founder and CEO of AfroLife.TV.

About AfroLife

AfroLife.TV offers streaming access to a world of curated African American, Afro-Latino, Afro-European, and African content. Our integrated, streaming media destination is designed to connect the African diaspora through premium content. Using a unique blend of digital streaming, social media, and curated storytelling, AfroLife.TV offers classic, popular, emerging, and independent content to educate, inform, and entertain subscribers. For more information on AfroLife.TV, visit us at www.afrolife.tv

