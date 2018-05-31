AfroLife.TV Partners With Sweet Blackberry

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AfroLife.TV has partnered with Sweet Blackberry to bring animated content for children on important African American historical figures to its streaming platform. Sweet Blackberry founder and CEO, Karyn Parsons, an actress most widely known for her role as Hillary from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, leads the creative direction for all content using leading designers and animators and A-list Hollywood voice-over talent such as Queen Latifah and Chris Rock. Subscribers can view Sweet Blackberry's content with the launch of AfroLife.TV on June 14, 2018.
"It was important to me that these stories be told and showcased in ways never seen before," says Parsons. "The partnership with AfroLife.TV is a unique opportunity for us to entertain and educate children on a wider spectrum and in creative ways. Our innovative style and our approach is attractive to audiences of all ages." Some of the titles viewable on AfroLife.TV include Dancing in the Light: The Janet Collins Story, which tells of the first African American ballerina and showcases the vocal talents of Chris Rock and Debbie Allen, Garrett's Gift, the story of traffic signal inventor, Garrett Morgan, featuring Queen Latifah, and The Journey of Henry "Box" Brown, about an enslaved man determined to find freedom, narrated by Alfre Woodard.
"I first heard Karyn speak at the Hollywood Creative Forum which is an annual conference by the Walter Kaitz Foundation," says Alberto Marzan, CEO of AfroLife.TV. "I was impressed with Karyn's creativity, her understanding of how content speaks to black and brown audiences particularly the minds of our children. Obviously, her on camera body of work is also impressive. Karyn is the epitome of a true professional and Sweet Blackberry's productions align very closely with our mission to entertain, educate, and empower our audiences."
AfroLife.TV launches on June 14. For more information, please visit www.afrolife.tv.
About AfroLife
AfroLife.TV offers streaming access to a world of curated African American, Afro-Latino, Afro-European, and African content. Our integrated, streaming media destination is designed to connect the African diaspora through premium content. Using a unique blend of digital streaming, social media, and curated storytelling, AfroLife.TV offers classic, popular, emerging, and independent content to educate, inform, and entertain subscribers.
