"AfroSoundz Radio" Now Heard on iHeartRadio Bringing Cultural African Music & Afrobeats to the Mainstream

AfroSoundz Radio( www.afrosoundz.com ) is a new free streaming music platform whose mission is to present modern, culturally engaging African music to people all over the world. The platform can now officially be heard on Live365.com and iHeartRadio.

"AfroSoundz Radio is a station comprised of DJs and programmers originally from the African Continent. Our roots are in our culture, and our culture is rich with the many styles of music that have become our heritage." said DJ Bjay, AfroSoundz Radio's main DJ & music director. "AfroSoundz Radio makes the mind more curious, the heart more open, and the soul more joyful through our excellent songs to keep you on your feet. With genres ranging from Highlife and Afrobeats, there are many homegrown sounds to experience on our network."

Some of the featured artists on AfroSoundz Radio include: Davido, Nasty C, Vanessa Mdee, Jidenna, Wizkid, Patoranking, Gnako, Ebony, StoneBwoy, Ice Prince, Afro B, Larry Gaaga, DJ Maphorisa and many, many more.

"I am very happy to see AfroSoundz Radio listed on iHeartRadio. This is one of the major achievements for AfroSoundz Radio to showcase Afrobeat genre, music and culture to the world. A platform for listeners all over the world not just to listen to African music but also experience African culture through different sections AfroSoundz Radio have in place" said Dj Bjay

"Having AfroSoundz Radio featured on iHeartRadio is immense, especially for listeners of Afrobeats music. This is a major win for representation, for Afrobeats music, and for the musicians creating the music we enjoy" said Sean Ibanibo, Podcast Director at AfroSoundz Radio.

For more information about AfroSoundz Radio (The beats that keep you on your feet), please visit www.afrosoundz.com

