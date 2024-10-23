AfroTech Conference 2024 Welcomes T.I., Colin Kaepernick, Kendrick Sampson, and Angelica Ross as Keynote Speakers in Houston

A powerful lineup showcases the intersection of culture and technology, amplifying Black voices and inspiring the next generation of innovators.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blavity, Inc., the dynamic digital media company behind Blavity, 21Ninety, Home & Texture, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Blavity House Party, Blavity360º, and Talent Infusion, is thrilled to announce exciting additions to the highly anticipated AfroTech Conference 2024, taking place November 13-16 in Houston, TX. Joining the speaker lineup are artist, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and podcast host Tip "T.I." Harris; Kendrick Sampson, actor, founder, and president of BLD PWR; Angelica Ross, actress, human rights advocate, and founder & CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises; and Colin Kaepernick, founder and CEO of Lumi and Super Bowl quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. These additions reflect AfroTech's mission to bridge culture and technology, driving innovation and inspiring future leaders.

"Having T.I., Kendrick, Angelica, and Colin at AfroTech 2024 underscores what this event is all about—pioneering the future of technology by challenging the status quo," said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity, Inc. "Each of these leaders brings a unique perspective on harnessing technology to not only scale businesses but to break down barriers. We're here to push the boundaries of what's possible and to empower the next generation to think bigger."

For instance, Colin Kaepernick will highlight how Lumi is empowering creators with AI tools to democratize storytelling, and T.I. will share strategies on thriving in today's rapidly evolving innovation economy. The aim isn't just to inspire but to equip attendees with the insights to drive tangible change in their own ventures."

T.I. will join Tosh Ernest, Head of Catalyst 2045 at Silicon Valley Bank, A Division of First Citizens Bank, for "Strategies for Success: Thriving in the Innovation Economy," a session tailored for Black leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. While this landscape offers exciting career and wealth-generation opportunities, systemic and historical barriers have limited access for women, Black, and Latinx individuals. T.I. and Ernest will share practical strategies for overcoming these challenges and navigating networks to create lasting impact.

"Technology is driving the future of business and culture, and it's vital for us to stay at the forefront," said T.I. "I'm excited to join AfroTech and speak to the next generation of creators and entrepreneurs about harnessing innovation to amplify our voices and impact globally.

Kaepernick will discuss his groundbreaking AI-driven platform, Lumi, which empowers creators by providing them with the tools to independently create, publish, and merchandise their stories. Moderated by Brian Dixon, Managing Partner at Kapor Capital, the session will also explore how Kaepernick's innovative approach to content creation and distribution has liberated creators and democratized storytelling.

Sampson will engage the audience in a vital discussion on technology and election integrity, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement in driving change. Meanwhile, Ross will lead an inspiring fireside chat dedicated to empowering LGBTQIA+ talent in the tech industry, highlighting strategies to create inclusive environments and amplify diverse voices.

Attendees can also look forward to over 50 speakers, including Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America & Global Ice Cream, who will lead a panel on brand building through sustainability, diversity, and ethical leadership. Zuhairah Washington, Founder & CEO of Unlimited Ventures, will join a panel on overcoming barriers to success, focusing on mentorship and leadership development for women of color in tech and other underrepresented fields.

Engaging discussions will be paired with interactive networking sessions and hands-on workshops, offering a comprehensive experience for attendees. By learning from industry leaders and peers, participants will gain valuable insights and strategies to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities, contributing to a more inclusive and innovative tech landscape.

The conference will culminate in the highly anticipated Blavity House Party Block Party, featuring live performances from renowned artists, creating a vibrant atmosphere for attendees to celebrate culture and connection.

Please visit afrotechconference.com for more information about AfroTech Conference 2024, the full agenda, and to purchase tickets.

ABOUT BLAVITY, INC.

Blavity, Inc. is a technology and news media company founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, Blavity is home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & Gen Z through original content, video series, and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million individuals per month through its growing brand portfolio, including Blavity, 21Ninety, Home & Texture, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Blavity House Party, Blavity360º, and Talent Infusion. For more information about the latest happenings at Blavity, Inc. and the company's diverse offerings, please visit Blavityinc.com.

ABOUT AFROTECH CONFERENCE

AfroTech is a global tech conference that celebrates and promotes Black innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership in technology. It brings together over 20,000 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in tech. We also bring together over 150 Fortune 500 companies and an audience from all over the world. Conference highlights include four full days of over 50 renowned keynote speakers from companies like Riot Games, American Express, Capital One, & Deloitte; panel discussions curated on topics ranging from Data Engineering, AI, and Cybersecurity; networking sessions and workshops aimed at empowering Black professionals while fostering diverse perspectives in the tech industry. For more information about AfroTech Conference 2024, please visit afrotechconference.com.

