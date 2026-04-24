AFS Announces Client Award Recipients, Celebrating Excellence, Growth, and Partnership

EXTON, Pa., Apr. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Financial Systems, LLC (AFS®), a leading provider of commercial loan servicing and loan lifecycle management technology to the financial services industry, announced the winners of its inaugural AFSVision® Client Awards at its annual AFS Summit last week. Honoring modernization-focused institutions such as Huntington Bank, Metropolitan Commercial Bank, and Synovus, these awards recognize our clients that have demonstrated exceptional achievement through their use of the AFSVision platform, including transformative system implementations, sustained business growth, operational excellence, collaborative innovation, long- term partnership, and leadership on the AFSVision platform.

"Our clients continue to demonstrate how leveraging AFSVision positions them to compete and grow in an increasingly complex commercial lending environment," said Edward Jenkins, CEO of AFS. "This year's award recipients exemplify how forward- thinking institutions are modernizing core processes, elevating data capabilities, and executing with confidence. We're proud to recognize their accomplishments and the partnerships that support this innovation."

Congratulations to the recipients whose achievements continue to advance the future of commercial lending.

Adoption Award

The Adoption Award recognizes Metropolitan Commercial Bank (MCB) for demonstrating a strong commitment to transformation through the successful implementation and adoption of AFSVision and the IRIS Reporting module. By replacing a legacy system with AFSVision's modern capabilities, including pre boarding, API driven integration, advanced reporting, and improved workflow management, MCB has established a scalable operational foundation for long term growth and gained holistic data visibility across teams, enabling more effective data modeling and decision-making.

"We're grateful for the Adoption Award and proud of the progress we have made together in launching our new commercial lending system," said Dixi Berrios, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Metropolitan Commercial Bank. "Implementing AFSVision and using IRIS Reporting as a core part of our operations will strengthen our processes and support better decision making. We value our relationship with AFS and look forward to continuing to grow together."

AFSVision Pioneer Award

The AFSVision Pioneer Award recognizes our client who demonstrated early vision and leadership by implementing AFSVision at an early stage of the platform's evolution.

Over more than a decade, AFSVision has supported our client's changing operational model and now serves as a critical foundation for its ongoing re imagining initiatives, including digital innovation, expanded AI capabilities, and modernization of the customer experience.

Growth Award

This award recognizes Synovus (recently merged with Pinnacle Financial Partners) for achieving exceptional growth using the AFSVision platform to enhance their ability to generate syndications business and achieve additional revenue for the bank.

"Synovus launched AFSVision in Q2 of 2025, and we surpassed our expected volumes rather quickly, earning us this Growth Award. We're honored to be recognized and value the strong partnership we've built with AFS. With AFSVision's flexibility and capabilities, we're well positioned to continue scaling our business." Todd Luepke, Managing Director – Capital Markets

Partnership Award

The Partnership Award honors our longstanding client collaboration that has played a meaningful role in shaping the evolution of AFSVision.

Through active engagement and strategic partnership, our client's insight has helped guide the development of key features and straight through processing capabilities that are now broadly available across the AFS client community, strengthening the platform and advancing the industry.

Execution Award

The Execution Award recognizes Huntington Bank for delivering outstanding execution across multiple key initiatives. This has enabled Huntington to fully leverage the latest AFSVision enhancements, drive greater efficiency, and built a resilient operational foundation, and allowed them to seamlessly incorporate added volume from two recent acquisitions and continue to scale with confidence.

Reflecting the collaborative spirit behind this year's recognition, Amy Crum, SVP Commercial and Payment Operations -Business Integration Director at Huntington Bank, shared, "We're pleased to accept the Execution Award. This has been a true team effort between Huntington and AFS as we worked through multiple upgrades and integrated several acquired portfolios. AFS has been a trusted and responsive partner throughout, and together we've delivered smooth execution that supports our strategy and our clients. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership."

These outcomes exemplify the strong partnerships and disciplined execution that define the AFS client community and continue to drive progress across the commercial lending landscape.

About AFS

AFS is a leading provider of commercial loan servicing and loan lifecycle management software for the financial services industry. Its flagship platform, AFSVision, enables customers to manage the full loan lifecycle across all commercial lines of business, including commercial & industrial (C&I), capital markets and syndications, commercial real estate (CRE), small business administration (SBA), agriculture, and other portfolio loans.

AFS helps banks improve efficiency, manage risk, and modernize technology infrastructure as they adapt to evolving regulatory and market requirements. Founded in 1970, AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit www.afsvision.com.

Contact: Rene Coady, [email protected]

SOURCE AFS