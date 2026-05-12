AFS Launches AI-Powered Pricing Intelligence to Elevate Lending Performance

EXTON, Pa., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Financial Systems, LLC (AFS®), a leading provider of commercial lending solutions, today announced the latest AI‑enabled update to its Pricing Dashboard, a significant advancement that expands the company's use of embedded AI to deliver predictive, market‑informed commercial pricing intelligence directly within lender workflows.

Reflecting the Company's broader investment in applied AI, this newest release of the Pricing Dashboard is purpose‑built to analyze highly structured historical loan data and generate predictive pricing guidance aligned with current market conditions. These capabilities help banks respond to market volatility, competitive pressure, and margin compression with greater confidence and consistency.

"AI is foundational to how AFS is evolving commercial lending technology," said Edward Jenkins, CEO of AFS. "This latest AFS Pricing Dashboard release showcases our long‑term strategy: embedding practical AI to provide actionable pricing insights, sophisticated predictive analytics, and real‑world workflows to help banks move faster, compete more effectively, and uncover pricing opportunities that support long‑term growth."

The newest update to the AFS Pricing Dashboard introduces and enhances several capabilities designed to scale pricing insights across the organization, resulting in:

Greater consistency across pricing discussions and approvals

More straightforward documentation and internal alignment

A clearer negotiation posture grounded in an objective range of pricing

Together, these capabilities demonstrate the Company's commitment to delivering AI and trusted data views that are actionable, explainable, and embedded directly where pricing decisions are made—bringing greater rigor and confidence to one of the most critical aspects of commercial lending.

To learn more about the latest AI‑enabled update to the Pricing Dashboard and how AFS is expanding the use of AI, join AFS for a live webinar on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:00 PM ET. Register now.

About AFS

AFS is a leading provider of commercial loan servicing and loan lifecycle management software and business intelligence solutions for the financial services industry. Its flagship platform, AFSVision, enables customers to manage the full loan lifecycle across all commercial lines of business, including commercial & industrial (C&I), capital markets and syndications, commercial real estate (CRE), small business administration (SBA), agriculture, and other portfolio loans.

AFS helps banks improve efficiency, manage risk, and modernize technology infrastructure as they adapt to evolving regulatory and market requirements. Founded in 1970, AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit www.afsvision.com.

Rene Baron Coady, AFS

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE AFS