AFS Announces Key Appointments to its Leadership Team

EXTON, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Financial Systems, LLC (AFS®), a leading provider of commercial loan servicing and loan lifecycle management technology to the financial services industry, announces three new appointments to its executive leadership team: Kevin Ryan as Chief Revenue Officer, Amanda Hinski as Chief Operating Officer, and Janice Kwan as Chief Business Intelligence Officer.

These leadership appointments reflect the Company's continued investment in executive talent to accelerate innovation, advance strategic growth initiatives, and strengthen its partnerships with financial institutions worldwide.

Ryan brings deep experience in revenue leadership and growth strategy to AFS, drawing on a career leading global sales organizations, most recently as the Global Head of Sales at Dow Jones. He will oversee the Company's global revenue organization, including sales, account management, and go‑to‑market execution. As AFS accelerates growth across Tier 1 and midmarket banks and expands its solutions for private credit and international markets, Ryan will play a key role in driving these initiatives. He will also be instrumental in furthering the Company's partner program and supporting the Company's M&A strategy to further strengthen the platform and enhance the Company's ability to serve its clients.

When commenting on the new position, Ryan said "I am excited about joining AFS because they have built an exceptional foundation in commercial loan servicing and lifecycle management technology. My immediate focus will be on scaling our revenue operations and leveraging AI along with our market-leading AFSVision platform to accelerate our next chapter of growth."

As Chief Operating Officer, Hinski will lead the Company's global client and operational functions, drawing on her extensive experience building and scaling client operations and service delivery most recently as the Vice President, Global Product & Customer Operations at Veriforce. She will drive strategic performance improvements in AFS tools, systems, and processes, strengthening collaborative team structures to deliver results, strengthen operating cadence, and improve cross-functional execution. With a proven track record leading AI‑driven operational transformation, Hinski will spearhead the Company's AI initiatives to modernize workflows, enhance decision‑making, and support continued growth and innovation for clients.

"I'm excited to step into the Chief Operating Officer role at such a pivotal time for AFS," Hinski remarked. "AFS has built a strong foundation of client partnership and trusted solutions for commercial lending. I look forward to building on that by modernizing our tools, processes, and operating models. Through investment in our AI‑driven transformation, we have an opportunity to innovate what we deliver in our product, bring greater speed and efficiency to our operations, and provide our clients with greater value."

As Chief Business Intelligence Officer, Kwan owns how AFS measures and manages enterprise performance. She will establish a single, trusted view of the business across revenue, client, product, and operations, providing clear visibility into what is driving performance, where risks are emerging, and what requires action. Kwan brings a background in Big 4 accounting with Deloitte and KPMG, along with experience across banking, venture capital, and private equity-backed technology companies, most recently as Vice President, Product – Customer Insights & Market Strategy at Veriforce.

She has built enterprise performance analytics capabilities that improve forecasting discipline, identify key drivers of growth and risk, and connect data directly to execution. At AFS, she will also lead the voice of the customer as a core input into product and commercial decisions and define how AFS strengthens its data capabilities for clients, helping them make better decisions through clearer insight, predictive analytics, and AI.

"I'm excited to join AFS at a time where there's strong opportunity to improve how the business understands and acts on performance. My focus is on ensuring decisions are grounded in a clear, consistent view of what is driving results across the organization. There is also a meaningful opportunity to help clients get more value from AFS data through better insight, predictive analytics, and AI," said Kwan.

"We're excited to welcome leaders of this caliber and experience to AFS," said Edward Jenkins, AFS CEO. "Amanda, Janice, and Kevin are proven executives with vital experience across operations, data analytics, AI-driven transformation, and global revenue growth. Their arrival is a clear signal to the market of the strength of our solutions and the momentum behind our business. These appointments underscore our commitment to investing in applied AI, innovation, and execution excellence to strengthen our ability to serve our clients as their needs evolve."

About AFS

AFS is a leading provider of commercial loan servicing and loan lifecycle management software for the financial services industry. Its flagship platform, AFSVision, enables clients to manage the full loan lifecycle across all commercial lines of business, including commercial & industrial (C&I), capital markets and syndications, commercial real estate (CRE), small business administration (SBA), agriculture, and other portfolio loans.

AFS helps banks improve efficiency, manage risk, and modernize technology infrastructure as they adapt to evolving regulatory and market requirements. Founded in 1970, AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.afsvision.com.

Rene Baron Coady, AFS

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

+1 484 875 1120

SOURCE AFS