AFS-USA, the Leader in Youth Cultural Exchange, Announces New President and CEO Tara Hofmann

Since 2009, Hofmann, in her previous role, has overseen the development of new programs tailored to meet the needs of today's changing student demographics. Hofmann also was an integral leader in the development and implementation of the organization's technological resources for the more than 4,500 volunteers in 80 locations across the U.S. who serve 5,000 program participants each year.

Prior to joining AFS-USA, Hofmann was the Executive Director of AFS-Hong Kong and worked for the AFS-International administration, helping to expand AFS operations in mainland China and Central-Eastern Europe.

"As we seek to empower people to become the kind of global citizens that the world needs now, AFS-USA believes it's more important than ever to work with talented, committed, global leaders," said Joan B. Siegel, AFS-USA's Board Chair. "Tara Hofmann has the deep, wide-ranging, multi-cultural knowledge and experiences to lead AFS-USA into the future."

"It is a great honor to lead this organization as we prepare tomorrow's leaders to meet the challenges of an increasingly global society," said Hofmann. "Global cultural exchange is more important now than ever before."

Hofmann holds a B.S. in Communications from Syracuse University and is a graduate of the Nonprofit Management Executive Certificate program at the School of Public Diplomacy at Georgetown University. She resides in Gaithersburg, MD.

AFS-USA is the largest organization in a global volunteer partnership of more than 59 organizations located throughout the world. Founded in 1947, today AFS has more than 1 million people, including 50,000 volunteers worldwide, who support the AFS mission of creating a more just and peaceful world.

