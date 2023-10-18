Afshin Yazdian Appointed CEO of Electronic Merchant Systems

Fintech Leader to Steer EMS's Next Phase of Innovation and Expansion 

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment processor Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), announced that fintech industry leader Afshin Yazdian has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman.

Afshin Yazdian, fintech industry leader, is appointed CEO and Executive Chairman of EMS.
Yazdian has an impressive track record as a results-oriented and transformative leader having propelled growth and expansion at multiple fintech organizations. He joined EMS after successful leadership roles with three previous fintech companies that achieved public status (two listed on NASDAQ and another on the NYSE). Renowned in the payments industry, Yazdian has been consistently recognized as a respected leader in the sector.

Jim Weiland, Chairman of EMS, commented, "I am confident that Afshin is the right person to help navigate our company to new heights. Afshin understands what it will take to transform EMS the right way and to build off our great historical success. His dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation gives me confidence in the decision to appoint him as our new leader. We look forward to having him work with our existing teams to drive our future growth and expansion."

As EMS forges a new path forward, Yazdian's experience makes him the ideal leader to transform the organization and implement a strategy to drive the company into the future. 

"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and for the opportunity to work with an amazing team to build the next great Fintech organization. I am committed to investing in our people and in our technology to ensure a great experience for everyone that interacts with our company," said Yazdian. "We will drive growth while also ensuring that EMS is an amazing place to work and an incredible partner to our customers. I am honored by the opportunity to lead us on an amazing journey into the future."

With EMS at the forefront of the fintech evolution, Yazdian's leadership appointment underscores the company's dedication to delivering unparalleled service to both new and existing partners in the ever-changing digital economy.

About Electronic Merchant Systems

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, EMS's mission is to be the industry-leading merchant services provider that businesses depend on to help them achieve their financial goals. After more than 30 years in business, thousands of retail, internet, and start-up customers nationwide rely on the firm's diverse suite of modern payment solutions.

