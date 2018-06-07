AFSP: New CDC Vital Signs Report Shows Importance of Help Seeking

"We commend the CDC for focusing on this critically important public health crisis. Suicide is complex, but science is making it clear that suicide, a leading yet preventable cause of premature death, is ultimately a health-related outcome.

We must invest in the science to answer the key questions about suicide and its prevention and the ways in which we track it. Fully funding the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) will allow for improvements in the death reporting system so we will be able to learn more about suicide and survey the problem with greater accuracy and timeliness – both critical to preventing suicide. This investment approach has worked to reduce other leading causes of death, and will work for suicide as well.

The CDC report focuses on a study of state trends, using the most current death reporting systems in place. We understand that 54 percent of the people who died by suicide were not known to have a mental health condition in this study. This highlights the under recognition of mental health conditions and the great need to address undiagnosed and untreated mental health problems. A body of research using psychological autopsy method does show that 9 out of 10 people who die by suicide have a diagnosable mental health condition, often times unrecognized, at the time of their death.*

There is need for greater mental health literacy among the public. One in four Americans have a mental health condition, but less than half get diagnosed or treated. Far too many people are untreated or undertreated for their mental health. We want people to address mental health in the same way they do their physical health. Everyone deserves access to quality health care.

Because suicide has multiple contributing factors, we must invest in comprehensive community and clinical approaches, and in a state-mandated national death reporting system. Our nation depends on it."

