AFT Pharmaceuticals Brings Next-Generation Liposomal Collagen and Wellness Range to the U.S. Market

New range reflects rising demand for clinically driven self-care solutions

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AFT Pharmaceuticals, a leader in innovative health solutions, today announced the launch of its full family of Lipo-Sachets® products in the United States. The new lineup brings cutting-edge liposomal delivery technology to everyday health and beauty routines, making it easier for consumers to look and feel their best.

The range introduces two advanced collagen formulations designed for real-life results. Age Repair Lipo-Sachets® combines marine collagen peptides with Vitamins C, E, A and Biotin to support smoother-looking skin, stronger hair and nails, and improved elasticity and firmness. Clinical research backs these benefits: in a 12-week placebo-controlled study, daily collagen supplementation reduced crow's feet wrinkles by 16.5% with visible improvement in nearly three-quarters of participants, while also delivering measurable gains in skin firmness and elasticity by weeks 8 and 12.1

For mobility and long-term joint comfort, Super Joint Lipo-Sachets® delivers a comprehensive joint health solution. The formula blends marine collagen peptides with Glucosamine and Chondroitin to help maintain cartilage strength and flexibility, while Vitamins C, D and E support bone health, muscle function and antioxidant protection. Taken daily, it's designed to ease stiffness, support mobility and keep people moving comfortably at every stage of life.

To round out the offering, AFT is also launching a liposomal vitamin collection that includes Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Iron. Powered by the same patented LIPOSHELL® technology, these supplements are designed for superior absorption and effectiveness compared to traditional formats, giving consumers a reliable way to support daily wellness.

"We are excited to bring our liposomal technology and wellness innovations to the United States," said Dr. Hartley Atkinson, Managing Director at AFT Pharmaceuticals. "Consumers here are looking for products that are clean, effective and backed by science. By combining advanced delivery systems with high-quality ingredients, we aim to deliver visible beauty and mobility benefits that traditional formats cannot match."

The patented Liposhell delivery system works by encapsulating nutrients in microscopic liposomes that mimic the body's cellular structure. This protective layer allows vitamins and collagen peptides to pass safely through the digestive system and reach the bloodstream intact. The result is better absorption, fewer digestive upsets and benefits that can be seen and felt, from glowing skin to stronger joints and everyday energy.

AFT Pharmaceuticals has already seen strong demand for its Lipo-Sachets® in New Zealand, Australia and Asia. With the U.S. launch, the company is set to meet growing interest in high-quality supplements that combine science with convenience.

The collagen line, including Age Repair and Super Joint, will be available through Amazon.com starting at $59.99 per 30-day supply, while the vitamin range, featuring Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Iron, will be offered starting at $29.99 per 30-day supply.

For more information, please visit aftpharm.com.

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing New Zealand-based multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, markets, and distributes a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products across a wide range of therapeutic categories, which are distributed across all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over the counter (OTC), prescription and hospital. Our product portfolio comprises both proprietary and in-licensed products, and includes patented, branded, and generic drugs. Our business model is to develop and in-license products for our markets of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, USA, Canada, EU ex Ireland and UK, and to out-license our products to local licensees and distributors to over 125 countries around the world. For more information about the company, visit our website www.aftpharm.com.

Source: 1. Duteil L, et, al. JOJ Case Stud. 2018; 6(4): 555692. DOI: 10.19080/JOJCS.2018.06.555692

SOURCE AFT Pharmaceuticals