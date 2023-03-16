After 1 Year of Anticipation, Himiway is All Set to Launch its New Product on March 16th

Their much-anticipated launch event will be broadcasted live on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading brand of electric bikes with fat tires, Himiway, has revealed the start of a countdown to the debut of a much-anticipated new product. The new roster for Himiway will be revealed during the event, which will be broadcast on YouTube on March 16 at 7:00 PDT . A number of exciting activities and promos will be part of the countdown event, which will begin on March 16, exactly one day before the official product launch, to engage customers and generate enthusiasm for the new offering.

Himiway, the leader in long-range fat tire bikes, is excited to unveil its latest products on March 16th. The new lineup includes the portable Himiway Pony mini bike, the Himiway Rambler electric city commuter bike, and the powerful Himiway Rhino dual battery electric mountain bike.

In the words of one of the company's important key spokespersons, "Your wildest outdoor adventures are about to become a reality thanks to Himiway's new product lineup for 2023. Imagine riding through the fresh air while gliding along scenic coastal pathways, navigating urban streets, or descending mountain trails. That is the power of Himiway's electric bikes, and our most impressive selection to date is for 2023."

As evident, Himiway has been the market leader for long-range electric bikes since its founding in 2017, and over 50,000 American cyclists rank it as their top option. According to the founder, the new mission of Himiway is to transform how people move, and its ultimate objective is for everyone to select electric bikes as their preferred mode of transportation. The newest additions to Himiway's impressive lineup include the Himiway Pony portable mini cycle, Himiway Rambler electric city commuter bike, and Himiway Rhino dual battery electric mountain bike.

The Himiway 2023 New Products Launch, as well as special product demonstrations and sneak peeks, are a few things that are guaranteed to leave participants thrilled. The Himiway leader declared, "We're thrilled to announce the start of our countdown event and can't wait to share our newest innovation with our customers. "With the launch of the 2023 New Product, we're continuing our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that address the changing needs of our clients, and we're confident that this new lineup will surpass their expectations," the company said.

Customers can visit Himiway's official Product Launch Collection Page for more details on the new lineups and the closing event. Watch Himiway 2023 Product Launch Livestream on YouTube on March 16 at 7 PM PDT.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Himiway Bike