After 10 Year Hiatus Dominique Side Releases New Song with VGNBae Music Group

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston's own Dominique Side releases "O Ven, O Ven Emmanuel" after a ten-year hiatus from the industry. This classical bilingual rendition of a favorite Christmas Advent song is sure to help you find your holiday cheer during the pandemic.

"O Ven, O Ven Emmanuel" released November 6, 2020 everywhere music is sold and streamed and is vastly growing as a holiday playlist favorite. It's a chamber pop style of rock music characterized by an emphasis on melody and texture, the intricate use of strings, horns, piano, vocal harmonies, and other components drawn from the orchestral and lounge pop of the 1960s. Basically, it's the adult Christmas carol.

Thrilled to bring holiday cheer to her followers, Dominique said, "It's been such a long time since I recorded, and a Christmas single just made sense" and she went in and recorded a classic that can be played while trimming the tree and opening presents. "I love (Christmas). From me growing up to making it a special time for my children, this was the perfect choice."

"O Ven, O Ven Emmanuel", was arranged by Dominique herself and produced by Zach Fisher. Creatively, Dominique sat with both Zach and her business partner Anthony Hall and collectively came up with what the consumer is graced to hear. It was recorded at VgnBae Studios, which is part of the multimedia complex Dominique and her business partner Anthony are building in the heart of Houston. "Being able to do music my way was the deciding factor in returning to the industry. And creating a space where others would experience creative freedom was my goal."

You can follow Dominique via Instagram, @vgnbaedominique where you will also get to follow her and her amazing vegan journey. The single is available for download and streaming at https://ffm.to/evjdr89.

