After 10 Years of Blindness, 41-Year-Old Cockatoo Becomes First Bird Ever Named Pet Partners Pet of the Year

Rescued cockatoo regains vision through groundbreaking surgery and now helps neurodivergent children and seniors alongside Amy Hurst, cancer survivor who turned healing into a global mission

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boo, a 41-year-old cockatoo, has made history by being named as the Pet Partners Pet of the Year for 2026. Boo is the first bird to ever receive this esteemed national award.

Boo's story is far more than the title.

Boo Pet of the Year Therapy Team Amy & Boo

Once the subject of a police raid, Boo spent half of his life in an abusive environment before finally experiencing safety and care. Despite that second chance, he lost his vision and lived in complete darkness for over a decade.

At the same time, Amy Hurst of Smithfield, Virginia was facing a battle of her own.

While undergoing chemotherapy, Amy discovered that her birds were providing something unexpected—mental, physical, and occupational therapy that helped her through treatment. Inspired by that experience, she returned to school during chemotherapy, building on her Bachelor of Science from Purdue University and earning specialized certification as an Animal–Assisted Intervention Specialist through the Association of Animal–Assisted Intervention Professionals (AAAIP) and certification as an Animal–Assisted Therapist through Husson University.

What happened next would change both of their lives.

Boo entered Amy's life just as she was completing her certifications—what she describes as divine timing. Determined to give him a chance at a better life, Amy brought Boo to NC State Exotics, where he underwent groundbreaking surgery that restored his vision after 10 years of blindness.

At age 40, Boo could see again.

Soon after, he began a new chapter—as a registered therapy bird.

Today, Boo ministers to neurodivergent children and senior citizens, offering comfort, connection, and emotional support. His presence challenges long–held assumptions about what therapy animals can be and demonstrates the powerful role birds can play in human healing.

Inspired by her journey and Boo's transformation, Amy founded the Prism Bird Program, an initiative that places companion birds into homes with special needs individuals. These placements differ from conventional therapy models by fostering lasting relationships, offering steady companionship and valuable support each day.

Their story has now reached a global audience, with media coverage from NBC, Yahoo, USA Today, WAVY News 10, The Smithfield Times, and international outlets.

With this year's recognition, Boo and Amy have officially made history—expanding the definition of Animal–Assisted Therapy and opening the door for new possibilities worldwide.

"Even after years in darkness, Boo learned to see again," said Hurst. "Now he helps others find light in their own lives."

Boo's journey—from abuse and blindness to healing and purpose inspires audiences across the world and proves that it is never too late for a second chance.

About Pet Partners

Pet Partners is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving human health and well–being through animal–assisted interventions. Established in 1977, this organization offers education, assessment, registration, and insurance for volunteer therapy teams across the country and is well known for establishing ambitious standards within the industry. Pet Partners welcomes multiple species, including birds, and supports therapeutic visits in hospitals, schools, senior living communities, and care settings across the United States. petpartners.org

About Amy Hurst & Boo

Amy Hurst is an Animal–Assisted Therapy professional and founder of the Prism Bird Program at Birds in the Dog House, LLC. Alongside Boo, a forty-one–year–old cockatoo and registered therapy bird, the team specializes with neurodivergent children and senior citizens, helping bring connection, comfort, and healing through the human–animal bond.

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To learn more, visit: www.birdsinthedoghouse.com

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Media Contact

Amy Hurst

[email protected]

757–438–8936

SOURCE Amy Hurst