After 120 years, Acme Sign Company is closed and selling its assets in online auction

KANSAS CITY, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You can look almost any direction in Kansas City and see the work of Acme Sign, the Kansas City company that has been turning aluminum, neon lights and other materials into signs throughout the area and well beyond. Now, after 120 years, Acme has ceased operations, and is selling its equipment, tools and other assets in an online auction.

West Central Auction Company is marketing the assets and will host the auction from now until October 18, according to company principal Jason Winter.

Acme, which had more than 90 employees at times, created many of the more familiar signs around Kansas City and far beyond, including the Budweiser Building and Bank Midwest sign whose letters are 300 feet above ground. Even the famous Ruby Slipper that rotates on the Las Vegas Strip is the company's work, according to Bob Baker, a part owner who joined the company in 1989.

Items in the auction include boom trucks, ladder trucks, collector signs, forklifts and tools used for making signs, a neon bender and two large computer-driven router tables.

"We could and did build virtually any kind of sign, regardless of how big, how complex or how high above the ground," said Baker.

"The router tables will be of interest to fabricators of all types, because they can be used to produce intricate cutouts and carving on aluminum, wood, plastics and many other types of materials. High end cabinetry makers could especially put these to profitable use," said Winter.

The auction and information about the assets being sold is online at https://www.westcentralauctionco.com. Individuals seeking additional information may call 816-884-1987.

West Central Auction Company, headquartered in Harrisonville, Missouri, is part of the nationwide Marknet Alliance and markets commercial property, real estate, agricultural land and other assets.

