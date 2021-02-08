After 25 Years, Visicom Media Remains a Leading Developer of Innovative Solutions

MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The keys to most successful businesses are brand awareness and expansive online reach. When a business increases awareness and revenue opportunities, it has the chance to grow exponentially. That's how Visicom Media has helped some of the largest brands in the world of distribution, development, and marketing thrive over the 25 years it has been around.

Screenshot of the new Visicom Media website.

Founded in 1996, Visicom Media quickly became a leading developer and pioneer of Internet application technologies with the launch of the WebExpert, which helped professionals build websites with ease. Its solutions now help businesses grow their brand and online reach worldwide while expanding revenue opportunities. Among Visicom's current array of solutions are ManyCam, MyStart, and Search Solutions.

With over 100M downloads, ManyCam is a powerful live video application and virtual webcam software that helps users communicate better through professional-looking video conferences, online classes, and live streams. It connects to video conferencing apps, streaming services, and teaching platforms and allows users to share their screen, replace their background, add video sources, control video quality, and much more.

Visicom Media's main solutions also include MyStart and Search Solutions. MyStart combines beautiful and smart start pages with integrated paid searches. It generates revenue opportunities with every new tab while providing users with productivity tools and breathtaking images within their browsers. As a trusted syndicator of Yahoo!'s Sponsored Search Ad Feed for almost a decade, Visicom Media leverages the power of Yahoo! Search and creates custom search solutions to generate high click-through revenue.

After 25 years in the market, Visicom Media continues to pursue its mission statement, which is to communicate through innovation that engages customers, empowers employees and forges businesses. The future is bright for Visicom Media as its team strives for continued excellence under the leadership of the tech pioneers Patrice Carrenard and Nicolas Xanthopoulos. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue creating highly engaging and innovative tools and software applications that enhance user experience and increase revenue opportunities.

Learn more about Visicom at https://vmn.net/ .

