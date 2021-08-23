After 26 Times in Other Rehabs Florida Resident Thanks Legacy Healing Center for Helping Him Love Being Sober

MARGATE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For someone in the grips of addiction, it can seem like there will never be a life without drugs and alcohol, especially not an enjoyable one. That's what a recent client, Jay, believed as he went in and out of different inpatient rehab programs 26 times before finding a path to a lasting recovery at Legacy Healing Center in Florida.

Compassion, empathy, and understanding are what sets Legacy Healing Center apart. After completing treatment, Jay left a 5-star Google review of the addiction treatment center in which he emphasized how the team at Legacy Healing Center truly welcomed him with open arms in a way that he had never experienced before.

Jay was surprised, having spent months in other rehabs before, that the team at Legacy Healing Center unquestionably loved and cared for him. Client liaison and alumni coordinator Dennis Feinstein had a particular impact and received a special mention in Jay's testimonial. He mentioned how the great talks that he shared with Dennis stood out to him – the kindness, compassion, and love that was shown was one of the reasons why Jay was able to find new joy in life after addiction.

When overcoming substance use disorder, Legacy Healing Center understands how important a whole-patient approach to treatment is including helping their clients to find ways to truly enjoy themselves again without drugs and alcohol holding them down.

The addiction treatment center with locations in Florida and New Jersey helps their clients find joy in being sober and help them to see just how amazing a sober life can be. Jay commended the consistent love and support that the team at Legacy Healing Center gave him both during his initial recovery and in his long-term recovery process, always offering guidance and support.

Legacy Healing Center is an addiction treatment facility that focuses on each person individually. Their approach to substance use disorder treatment is comprehensive. Legacy is not just looking to help their clients to overcome addiction, but also to find real happiness and fulfillment in life.

For anyone who has been through addiction treatment before but hasn't been able to find lasting recovery, contact Legacy Healing Center. Their guidance and support can be the breakthrough that Jay M. discovered in his journey to long-term recovery from addiction. Call (888) 534-2295 or visit www.legacyhealing.com.

