After 3 Months in Coma, COVID Survivor Shares His Near-Death Experience Story

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Paris Books presents A COVID Story, a heartwarming introspective memoir of an induced medical coma, a unique recovery process, and an amazing community that supported a patient's second chance at life.

After his heart stopped four times during 88 days under acute care and physical therapy, David Paris survived one of the most brutal COVID-19 cases recorded at NYU Langone Health during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

'A COVID Story' by David Paris, front cover.

This book offers support for survivors, insights for their caregivers, hope for those currently infected and their families, as well as persuasive evidence for those untouched by COVID's deadly embrace.

The book is a relevant resource including multiple voices sharing insightful perspectives from doctors, nurses, therapists, family, and co-workers. Informative throughout, vibrantly hilarious at times, A COVID Story is written with a heartfelt message of gratitude.

David Paris, author, commented that he hopes "survivors will connect to my experience, caregivers will have a sense of what they can do to help them, and to make COVID more real for those people who have been spared from its devastating impact."

A COVID Story is written by David Paris with illustrations by Joe Shepherd and Sergey Avdeev. More information can be found at www.DavidParisBooks.com.

A COVID Story is available on Amazon in paperback (black and white or in color) and Kindle.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Paris is a seven-time cabaret dance champion, a finalist on "America's Got Talent," and co-director of acrobatic dance company Paradizo Dance with Zoë Klein (www.ParadizoDance.com). He has performed globally in over 100 dance congresses and produced 13 instructional videos. David is the director of Social Emotional Learning at M.S. 88 and has taught in NYC since 1993. He is a life coach, a facilitator of Non-Violent Communication, a classroom trainer with Outward Bound, and a circle keeper with Planning Change. David Paris is the author of four books for adolescents and the creator of social emotional learning curriculum for schools.

