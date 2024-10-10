After 300 miles of New York City driving, AMCI Testing's latest evaluation of Tesla FSD ( Supervised) demonstrates it is clearly not capable of self-driven taxi duty

Latest hardware and software are still suspect with excessive interventions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 1000 miles evaluating Tesla's FSD (Supervised) on the West Coast with very disturbing results, we decided that in advance of their "ROBOTAXI" announcement, we would conduct an in-depth assessment in the most taxi-centric city in America, New York City.

New York City, in addition to the prevalence of taxi cabs, has a population density and unique street layout that presented challenges for FSD even beyond what we experienced in Southern California.

In keeping with AMCI Testing's protocol, assessment in New York City was carried out with a " Hardware 4" equipped 2024 Model 3 running the most-current software, 12.5.4. Over the course of the latest evaluation- in NYC traffic and surrounds:

FSD AVERAGED EVEN HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS "INTERVENTION" RATE OF 1 EVERY 11 MILES.

Remember, AMCI Testing's professional drivers only" intervene" if FSD's actions put the occupants, the public or other motorists at risk.

Among the most EGREGIOUS intervention scenarios encountered:

Accelerating to 37mph in a 25mph zone on a one-lane, one-way neighborhood street at night, with parked cars on both sides.

Abruptly braking from 40mph to 15mph inside tunnels after losing GPS signal, seriously risking a rear-end collision.

Abruptly braking from 70mph to 40mph on state highway with no vehicle or obstacle in its path.

In situations with two left-hand turn lanes, attempting U-turns from the most distant lane, across left-hand turning traffic.

Running stop signs at the end of highway entrance ramps.

Making a left-hand turn from a divided boulevard on green, but not stopping at the islands successive red for opposing traffic.

When traffic made it impossible to enter the left-turn lane to turn left from a one-way boulevard, FSD attempted the left from one lane over- across the path of a NYPD patrol car.

Driving with aggressive speed across an intersection, FSD didn't brake for a teenager running out from between parked cars, outside a painted crosswalk.

Right turn on red, illegal in New York .

Guy Mangiamele, the Director of AMCI Testing said " If Tesla's Robotaxi is running Hardware 4/v 12.5.4 it may well work in a film studio carpark, but AMCI Testing's assessment shows it falls well short of any true autonomy in the real world."

We wait with interest to see what Tesla shows and the veracity of their autonomous Robotaxi performance claims.

AMCI Testing has 6 videos of its previous Tesla evaluations intended to demonstrate the complex issues of trust and performance that FSD continues to pose to drivers and the public. Please follow the link https://amcitesting.com/tesla-fsd to view them. Go to www.amcitesting.com to sign up to receive updates as they occur.

About AMCI Testing

AMCI testing is an independent automotive research firm, specializing in unbiased, exclusive, comparative evaluations of automotive products since 1984. The breadth of our testing includes ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV powertrains and every facet of measurement and product category. AMCI Testing Certification is recognized globally as an industry gold standard.

