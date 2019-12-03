After 50-year Absence, Classic Childrens' Mystery Book Series The Happy Hollisters is Back in Print

Jerry West was a pseudonym for Andrew Svenson, a prolific author who wrote more than 70 books for children. As a partner in the Stratemeyer Syndicate, a book packaging company, Svenson wrote, outlined, and/or edited many volumes of the Hardy Boys , Nancy Drew, and Bobbsey Twins series, among others. The Stratemeyer Syndicate assigned pseudonyms to their series books so that more than one author could contribute, but Svenson was the sole creator and author of The Happy Hollisters . The five Hollister children were modeled on Svenson's own family and their adventures growing up.

Andrew Svenson researched and traveled extensively, giving The Happy Hollisters books an educational aspect that is still appreciated by parents and teachers of public, charter, and homeschools alike. Children love that the mysteries are solved by the children themselves. Svenson said, "The trick in writing children's books is to set up danger, mystery and excitement on page one. Force a kid to turn the page. Then, in the middle of each chapter there's a dramatic point of excitement, and at chapter's end, a cliffhanger." It's a formula that hasn't gone out of style, and getting kids to read is more important now than ever.

A retro blast from the past, The Happy Hollisters by Jerry West are back. The 33 classic books, faithfully reproduced with original illustrations by Helen S. Hamilton, are available for sale at Amazon.com, IngramSpark, and via the official website at TheHappyHollisters.com.

