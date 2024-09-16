After 51 Years of Dedicated Service, Gordon L. Redd, Jr. Retires from Redd Pest Solutions, Passing the Torch to the Next Generation

GULFPORT, Miss., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 51 years of service to his family-owned business, Redd Pest Solutions, Gordon L. Redd, Jr. announced his retirement on August 31, 2024. Gordon stated he has many joyful memories of working in a pest management business that began over 73 years ago. Through all these years, his goal was to strengthen the Redd Man heritage started by his ancestors J. C. Redd and Gordon Redd Sr. In his recent years at Redd, Gordon has had the pleasure of working with Gordon and Donna's daughter, Bevin Brewer, their son-in-law, Eddie Brewer, their son, Trey Redd, and the fourth generation of the family, Tripp Brewer. Gordon said it has been the best of all worlds, being associated with smart and dedicated family members.

Gordon Redd Jr. Gordon Redd Jr., Daughter Bevin Brewer, son-in-law Eddie Brewer, grandson Tripp Brewer.

As a young man in the 1970s, Gordon attended Harding University, a Christian liberal arts college in Arkansas. He completed his degree in August 1973 and began his adult career at Redd Pest Solutions. His professional drive and licensing in three States lead him to become the second-generation owner of Redd Pest Solutions. Over 51 remarkable years, Gordon's tireless efforts, innovation, and community-focused approach has driven the company's success and positively impacted countless lives in our local community.

Gordon's commitment to community service and board leadership is evident in his active roles across South Mississippi. These include Kiwanis Club President, Kiwanis Lt. Governor, Hancock Whitney Bank Board, Cooperative Energy Board, Mississippi Coast Crime Commission, Harrison County Strategic Planning Committee, and CoastConnect Broad Band Board, also serving as Chairman. His industry roles included board positions in the National Pest Management Association and the Mississippi Pest Control Association, and he also served as president of the MPCA. He continues board service with Coast Electric Power Association and as a market board member of Hancock Whitney Bank, further demonstrating his dedication to community development and progress.

Gordon has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Mississippi Coast Chamber Tapestry Award, honoring his Excellence as a Small Business Leader, and the Small Business Executive Award. In 1997, he was honored with the National Leadership Award by Pest Control Technology Magazine, and in 2005, he was named Pest Management Professional of the Year, given annually to one pest management professional by PCT Magazine. Commitment to his industry in Mississippi was further acknowledged in 2020 when he was inducted into the Mississippi Pest Control Association Hall of Fame.

When speaking with Gordon about his retirement, he's excited about the next phase of life with his wonderful wife of 52 years, Donna Redd, and their micro-mini Goldendoodle, Teddy. They now enjoy seeing the in-between of America in their Tiffin Motorhome. Gordon stated he loved working closely with Bevin, Eddie, Trey, and Tripp over the past few years and that this was his happiest time in the family business. He also said he could sleep easy at night knowing that Redd Pest Solutions is in capable hands, thanks to the leadership talents of his daughter, Bevin Brewer, Senior Vice President of Marketing, and his son-in-law, Eddie Brewer, Vice President.

Bevin and Eddie are the third generation of their family to work at and lead Redd Pest Solutions. They have two wonderful children, Isabella and Tripp Brewer, who are also in line for succession. Tripp is currently employed at Redd Pest Solutions as Director of Quality Assurance, marking the fourth generation of the family to be involved in the business. Trey Redd is the third generation of family to work at Redd. Trey works in property and inventory.

Gordon stated his challenge each year was to protect and grow the heritage established by J. C. Redd, founder (1946), and Gordon Redd Sr., who developed the Redd name (1952) in South Mississippi. He said making a profit was important, but the Redd Man heritage was his greatest concern. Knowing the abilities of the 3rd & 4th generations, Gordon has confidence the Redd Man heritage will be protected and strengthened.

SOURCE Redd Pest Solutions