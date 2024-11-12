AFTER A 5 YEAR HIATUS, JULEP BEAUTY RELAUNCHES NAIL CATEGORY WITH A NEW GROUNDBREAKING CLEAN FORMULA

Julep Beauty Redefines Clean Beauty with Gel Nail Collection Free of 21 Harmful Ingredients

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, clean and affordable beauty brand, Julep, debuts the relaunch of its iconic nail polish category with the introduction of a new 21-free Gel Nail Polish Collection. This collection, which features a groundbreaking clean formula, is designed for those who want a quick air-drying, salon-quality, long-lasting shine without compromising on health or environmental standards.

The collection, launching just in time for the holidays, includes an array of nine carefully curated shades with a specially designed round brush for smoother, easier applicatio­n.

Julep Beauty Relaunches in the Nail Category

The innovative and safe buildable formula offers versatile coverage, ranging from sheer to full, highlighting the endless possibilities within each shade. From classic naturals to bolder hues, this line brings effortless elegance to any style, making it the perfect addition for any occasion throughout the season but also perfect for everyday life. This formula can be effortlessly removed with gentle polish remover - no soaking in harsh acetone.

"At Julep, we've always been committed to offering high-quality, clean beauty products that customers feel confident using." said Sara Mitzner, VP of Brand Marketing at AS Beauty "What many people don't know is that Julep actually started as a nail polish brand. We're so excited to bring Julep Beauty back to its original roots - but with a modern, clean twist that resonates with today's beauty consumers."

As Julep looks to continue to innovate for the everyday consumer with a busy lifestyle, the brand hones into their "basics but better" tagline by creating products that seamlessly fit into an on-the-go routine. Designed for those who need high-quality, reliable beauty solutions they can use at home, Julep's nail products empower consumers to achieve professional results without stepping into a salon. Julep remains dedicated to delivering accessible beauty solutions that keep up with today's fast paced world.

Key Features of Julep's 21-Free Gel Nail Polish Collection

21-Free Formula: Free from 21 common toxic ingredients such as formaldehyde, parabens, cyclic silicones, phthalates, and more, making it one of the cleanest options on the market

Free from 21 common toxic ingredients such as formaldehyde, parabens, cyclic silicones, phthalates, and more, making it one of the cleanest options on the market Shade Names: Sweet as Sugar, Petal Pink, Natural Nude, Barely Beige, Tippy Taupe, Lovely Latte, Bubbly Berry, Express Espresso, and Chill Out Cherry

Julep's 21-Free Gel Nail Polish is available to purchase at Amazon.com beginning [November 11, 2024], retailing for $14 USD.

ABOUT JULEP

Julep is a quality-first, clean beauty brand that creates effortless basics formulated with skin-loving ingredients at an accessible price point. Known for its viral presence on Amazon, Julep offers quick-and-simple beauty solutions as an alternative to complicated beauty from prestige brands. Julep, now Leaping Bunny Certified, and the gold medal standard for cruelty-free beauty, is a part of the AS Beauty portfolio: a group focused on developing global beauty brands that deliver real-world solutions to a diverse consumer base.

SOURCE Julep Beauty