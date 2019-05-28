After a Customer Email, Atmos Home Will Contribute a Portion of Sales to the Autism Speaks Foundation

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmos Home is going to contribute a portion of this week's sales of their smart home hub to the Autism Speaks Foundation, after receiving an email from one of their customers.

In it, Stephen A. wrote, "Wanted to drop you a note and let you know how excited I am to receive this device. Also the main reason I am buying is I have an autistic child and we have to do a lot... I am hoping the device aids in tying our various systems together and want you to know you may be meeting a specific need you are unaware of in the autism community (and any other such as Alzheimer's, dementia, etc). Anyway, really looking forward to receiving the system."

AtmosControl is the 1st universal smart home hub with 4 ways to interact with devices (Voice, Touch, Smartphone, and Gesture controls). It pairs those with the top 5 smart home connection protocols (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Infrared).

AtmosControl allows people to easily manage smart thermostats, cameras, doorbells, speakers, TVs, ceiling fans, door locks, and appliances, all from 1 place. These include Nest, Hue, Leviton, Ring, WeMo, Sonos, Yale, Bosch, SmartThings, and 1000+ more, right out of the box.

"It's always nice to create a product that customers find useful," said Dean Gebert, CMO of Atmos Home. "But after having a grandma with Alzheimer's live with our family for 2 years and ultimately losing her to the disease, this one was particularly rewarding and we decided to do a little more."

AtmosControl is currently in beta and plans to begin shipping in early-Q3 of 2019. A larger online and retail rollout is planned for later this year.

