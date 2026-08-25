After a Decade of Collaboration, Shaper Products Join the Festool Portfolio

TTS Group Announces a New Era of Digital Precision as Shaper and Festool Begin the Next Chapter

LEBANON, Ind., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 100 years, Festool has stood for premium quality in the professional trades, earning an outstanding reputation worldwide — not least for the durability, reliability and precision associated with its products. Every Festool product is developed and manufactured with a clear ambition: to support professionals in woodworking, carpentry, and painting in delivering excellent results they can be proud of.

Since 2016, the TTS Group has watched with great interest as Shaper Tools introduced Origin, the world's first and only handheld CNC router. Their commitment to digital precision and intuitive control immediately resonated with us, and the many thousands of craftspeople around the world, who quickly adopted Origin into their shops and workflows.

After a decade of close collaboration between Shaper and Festool, both on the manufacturing of Origin, and more recently on the production of Shaper's BenchPilot, the Festool and Shaper teams have discovered a profound synergy. They share a deep commitment to quality, precision, and the art of craftsmanship.

This shared vision has led us to an exciting conclusion: "Shaper's digital technologies and capabilities complement Festool's longstanding application know-how in a compelling way," says Dr. Wolfgang Knorr, Co-CEO of TTS Group. "By bringing these strengths together, we are creating the foundation for innovative solutions that combine digital intelligence with practical application expertise – delivering even greater value for our users."

Today, the TTS Group is excited to announce that Shaper's product lineup will officially move into the Festool portfolio beginning in 2027. In the meantime, Festool is committed to supporting Shaper customers as they make this transition.

For more information, please visit Festoolusa.com or shapertools.com/next-chapter-faqs.

About TTS Group

TTS Tooltechnic Systems SE & Co. KG is a third-generation family-owned mid-sized company with around 3,000 employees and distributes its products worldwide. With several subsidiaries and strong brands under one roof, the Group has established a successful international presence in the power tools market, particularly through its flagship brand Festool. In 2025, the TTS Group generated revenue of EUR 807 million. For more information, please visit www.festool-group.com.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for more than a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better to Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter...better.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com.

SOURCE Festool USA