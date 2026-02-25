Festool Launches Cordless DOMINO for Precision, Portability and Professional Performance

Line-up includes the expanded DOMINO family, a mobile workbench Systainer solution for fast fixes and a new cordless combo set for unlimited power

LEBANON, Ind., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leader in innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, today announced a line-up of new products designed to offer professionals more precision, stability and versatility on the job. The Cordless DOMINO Joiner DFC 500 and DOMINO Joiner DF 500 R, Systainer³ SYS3 MFT and KSC 60 + Energy Cordless Combo Set support mobility and on-site workflows.

"At Festool, we're dedicated to continually improving the tools professionals already know, trust and rely on every day. That's why we enhanced the fan-favorite DOMINO and expanded the line-up with a new cordless version," said Philip Strnad, Director of Brand & Product Marketing at Festool. "The enhanced and cordless DOMINOs, along with the mobile workbench Systainer and cordless miter saw combo set, equip professionals for success on any job, at any job site. Each product is designed to support efficient work through easy set-ups and faster, more streamlined workflows."

The DOMINO Family is Growing

The DOMINO is engineered to deliver precise alignment, serious holding power, and flexibility across materials and applications—even for outdoor builds. Its unique cutting motion creates twist-proof mortises that perfectly fit DOMINO Tenons, producing strong, long-lasting wood joints. From the first cut to final assembly, DOMINO helps professionals connect with confidence with stronger joints and a simpler process:

Strong, Rotation Proof Joints: With a rock-solid hold, DOMINO Tenons feature expanding glue pockets and side grooves that lock in tight with no twist and no hassle. From the first tenon, the joint is locked against rotation, so there's no need to align the workpieces.

Fast, Accurate Setup: The new built-in indexing pins make alignment quick and easy. Whether joining trim or framing large pieces, the DOMINO system helps you work fast—with consistent, pro-grade results every time.

Repeatable Workflow: The four built-in index pins allow users to position from a reference edge or an existing mortise. Grouping tenons together gives it added strength. Choose from preset routing depths to match your tenon size and panel thickness for consistency throughout a job.

Virtually Dust-Free Perfect Joints: DOMINO creates chips fast, so hook up a mobile dust extractor for dust-free mortising. Keeping dust away will help to ensure clean and precise cuts.

The expanded DOMINO family includes:

Cordless DOMINO Joiner DFC 500: Built for precision, engineered for stability, powered by cordless freedom. Cordless Freedom: Strong joints, no cords and built for the job site, the DOMINO DFC 500 is part of Festool's 18V battery system so users have full mobility on the job site without the need for a power outlet. Pair it with a cordless dust extractor and it becomes a completely cordless setup. App Capability: Smart Features with the Festool App so users can track a tool's location, find accessories, get tips, update software, or request service right from their phone.

DOMINO Joiner DF 500 R: Precision. Stability. Versatility. The power behind every joint.

Systainer³ SYS3 MFT M 112: Fast fixes anywhere.

For on site sawing, drilling or sanding, set the Systainer³ MFT down, clamp your piece, and get to work—no setup needed. It's easy to carry, connect and move. Features include:

Portable Workbench: Gives professionals a solid work surface wherever they are. The top features holes and grooves to clamp down small parts and get to work right away.

Handles All Kinds of Job: Holds all kinds of materials—even round rods and tubes up to 2" wide—with built-in V-groove and foam strip to help hold pieces steady, even without clamps.

Holds all kinds of materials—even round rods and tubes up to 2" wide—with built-in V-groove and foam strip to help hold pieces steady, even without clamps. Built in Storage: Store and carry accessories inside—everything stays organized and ready. Need more space? Stack another Systainer of the same height to support longer pieces.

KSC 60 Cordless Compound Miter Saw + Energy Set Combo: Unbeatable precision, unlimited power, anywhere it's needed.

The Cordless Combo Set features:

Delivers flawless crosscuts with twin-column guide for rock-solid accuracy. Exceptional flexibility with a wide range of applications and powered by dual-battery systems for all-day performance—without the cord.

Paired with the Energy set, professionals will have maximum runtime and fast recharge stored in a compact Systainer³ for easy transport. This is precision, portability, and power—engineered for demanding job sites.

Pricing & Availability

Starting March 25, the DOMINO Joiner DF 500 R (578544) will be available at $1,889. The Systainer³ SYS3 MFT M 112 (578496) will be available at $109. The KSC 60 + Energy Set Combo (579356) will be available at $1,799. Starting Summer 2026, the Cordless DOMINO Joiner DFC 500 (578121) will be available at $1,779.

For more information, please visit: https://www.festoolusa.com/builtbetter.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for more than a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better to Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter...better.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com.

