Festool Expands Cordless Line-Up with More Power to Build Better

New professional solutions deliver more power to run longer, work faster, and build better across the jobsite

LEBANON, Ind., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leader in innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, today announced an expanded line-up of cordless tools, batteries, and accessories designed to deliver more power to build better. The new offerings give professionals greater freedom, consistency, and control across a wide range of jobsite applications.

The new line-up expands Festool's cordless offerings with products such as the HLC 82 Cordless Planer, OFKC 500 and MFKC 700 Cordless Edge Routers, and advanced power solutions including the TBX 4 Tabless Battery and BP 18 Li 5.0 HP-ASI Battery.

"Festool's new cordless line-up is all about delivering more power where it matters most," said Philip Strnad, Director of Product and Brand Marketing at Festool. "From longer runtime and faster charging to smart connectivity and consistent, high-quality results, this new line-up embodies our commitment to offering professionals more power so they can build better."

Advanced Battery Technology for Demanding Workflows: Run Longer and Work Faster

The new TBX 4 Tabless Battery introduces tabless cell technology that delivers longer runtime, increased power output, faster charging, and extended service life. Improved energy flow reduces heat buildup, enabling demanding applications to run stronger and longer on a single charge.

In real-world applications, the TBX 4 Tabless battery*:

Enables 68% more screws

Supports 43% more sanding

Charges twice as fast

Integrated Bluetooth® connectivity allows automatic dust extractor activation and provides access to detailed battery data through the Festool app.

The BP Li 5.0 HP-ASI HighPower Battery remains a versatile, all-around solution across the Festool 18V battery system, now with upgraded cell technology capable of delivering up to 50% more power compared to the previous generation.

Updated 18V TBX 4 and 5.0 HP Starter Sets and 18V TBX 4 and 5.0 HP Energy Sets provide flexible power options with multiple batteries and chargers organized in a Systainer for easy transport and storage.

Cordless Tools Designed for Control, Precision, and Clean Results

Designed to take advantage of Festool cordless performance, the HLC 82 Cordless Planer combines portable power with the precision and finish quality professionals expect from Festool. A brushless EC-TEC motor delivers consistent performance, even at full cutting depth, while the single-knife helical cutterhead produces smooth, quiet, chatter-free results. Designed for one-handed control, the planer features precise depth adjustment, integrated V-grooves for clean chamfering, and flexible dust extraction to support cleaner work.

Built for clean, repeatable work, the OFKC 500 Cordless Edge Router delivers precise results in a compact, lightweight design. Depth adjustment accurate to 1/256" allows for exact alignment, while cutters mounted directly on the spindle maximize run-out accuracy for a clean finish. Cordless operation and straightforward set-up make it easy to move from task to task without interruption.

The MFKC 700 Cordless Modular Edge Router offers versatility for trimming, chamfering, and detailed edge work. Its modular design adapts quickly to different applications, while a wide base and micro-adjustability provide stable, accurate guidance. A brushless EC-TEC motor ensures quiet operation, low vibration, and consistent performance throughout the workday.

Rounding out the growing cordless lineup, the DOMINO DFC 500 Cordless Joiner, announced earlier this year, brings strong, repeatable joints to jobsite work without the constraint of a cord. Powered by the 18V battery system, it delivers the accuracy and strength professionals expect from DOMINO joinery while supporting a fully mobile workflow.

*Performance varies by application

Pricing and Availability:

Starting June 17, the TBX 4 Tabless Battery (578745) and the BP 18 Li 5.0 HP-ASI HighPower Battery (578939) will be available at $85. The 18V TBX (578733) and 5.0 HP (578742) Starter Sets will be available at $189. The 18V TBX (578946) and 5.0 HP (578675) Energy Sets will be available at $378. The HLC 82 Cordless Planer (578001) will be available at $449. The OFKC 500 Cordless Edge Router (577986) will be available at $399. The MFKC Cordless Modular Edge Router (578012) will be available at $499. The Cordless DOMINO Joiner DFC 500 (578121) will be available at $1,279.

For more information, please visit: festoolusa.com/cordless.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for more than a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better to Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter...better.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com.

SOURCE Festool USA