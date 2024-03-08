After a Devastating Fire Levels Her Brand New Home, Debut Novelist Suzy Accola Pens Janie Blue

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over a decade ago, author Suzy Accola lost her brand-new home a few nights after her family moved in. Accola's three children were sleeping in their rooms when the fire broke out around midnight. She and her husband, Jim, had worked together through their design-build firm to create the home of their dreams, and to say dreams were dashed that evening would be an understatement. Built with grit and grace, Accola went into high gear to make things work for her family. The seeds were planted for Janie Blue that night.

JANIE BLUE by Suzy Accola, a new romantic thriller, is now available on Amazon.

The story further evolved while Accola worked through the grief of losing her mother shortly after that, and the family moved to Florida to rebuild their lives. The book's publishing was serendipitously completed a year after their decade-long legal battle with insurers was won, and the Accolas gained closure for what they lost in that devastating fire that started it all.

A sophisticated socialite, Ella seems to have it all—Jackie O good looks, a handsome husband whose political career is on the rise, loving parents, and a beautiful home just outside Seattle. Still, the recesses of her mind hold a secret she is unaware of until fate intervenes while she drives toward California. Janie Blue, on the other hand, is a free spirit open to adventure with a penchant for knocking the socks off any man she meets—including the charming Chase O'Leary, who comes to her rescue on his way to Sin City. Between Chase's line of work, Ella's narcissistic husband, and Janie's past, a tangled web of lies, fraud, and murder weaves from the Mojave Desert to the Pacific Northwest, daring anyone to cross its path.

Janie Blue is now available at janiebluebook.com.

About the Publisher

The Idea Boutique® provides comprehensive publishing services to authors and organizations. It is the publisher of Janie Blue, The Seaside Style® coffee-table book, HOME—Inspirations for Home and Life by VIE, COOK: Cocktails, Cuisine, Culture by VIE, Façade, Everything I Never Learned in School: A Guide to Success, and Cast Your Bread Upon the Waters (the Sister Schubert cookbook). As the publisher of its own award-winning magazines also—including the luxury lifestyle title VIE®— The Idea Boutique can take your publishing venture from start to finish. For more information on this publishing house and full-service branding agency celebrating 31 years, please visit TheIdeaBoutique.com.

SOURCE The Idea Boutique