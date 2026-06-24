AFTER A ONE-MINUTE SELLOUT, WET BRUSH® AND GOODY® REUNITE WITH LOVESHACKFANCY FOR AN EXPANDED COLLECTION

The beloved collaboration returns with an even larger assortment of brushes and accessories featuring LoveShackFancy's signature romantic prints.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Following the extraordinary success of their debut collaboration, Wet Brush® and Goody® are partnering with LoveShackFancy once again for an expanded 35 sku limited-edition collection of brushes and hair accessories. Launching July 5, with prices ranging from $10.99 to $19.99, the collection will be available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com, as well as on WetBrush.com and LoveShackFancy.com. Select products will also be available in LoveShackFancy stores.

Wet Brush® and Goody® x LoveShackFancy (CNW Group/Beauty By Imagination)

The original Wet Brush® and Goody® x LoveShackFancy collection became an instant sensation when it sold out online at Target in just one minute, following its 2025 launch. Now, the brands are building on that momentum with an even larger assortment to bring LoveShackFancy's whimsical, feminine aesthetic to everyday beauty routines.

Featuring a curated mix of beloved LoveShackFancy prints, including Blooming Heirloom, Happy Thoughts, Ribbon Rosa, Coquette Bow, and Ikat Rose, the collection spans more than 35 products across Wet Brush and Goody favorites. The assortment includes Wet Brush Original Detangler® brushes, Paddle Brushes, Shine Enhancer Brushes, Mini Detanglers®, and Keychain Brushes, alongside Goody's signature accessories, including claw clips, scrunchies, seamless elastics, satin headbands, bobby pins, compact mirrors, combs with cases, and eye mask sets. The collection offers something for every hair type, style, and occasion, all wrapped in LoveShackFancy's iconic floral prints.

"Following the overwhelming success of last year's haircare program, we're proud to partner with LoveShackFancy and Target Corporation once again on a playful Back-to-School collaboration for 2026," said Amanda Moskowicz, EVP of Shared Services for Beauty by Imagination. "Expanded across all doors and featuring multiple brands, this year's collection brings together the signature femininity of LoveShackFancy with fashion-driven accessories from Wet Brush and Goody in a new, unique assortment."

"One of the things we love most about strategic partnerships is the opportunity to bring LoveShackFancy to new audiences," said Stacy Lilien, President of LoveShackFancy. "We keep a close eye on what's resonating with the tween and teen customer and how she's discovering and engaging with brands today. This collaboration with Target gave us the opportunity to take everything people love about LoveShackFancy and translate it into a back-to-school collection that feels fun, accessible and collectible."

Blending LoveShackFancy's signature romantic aesthetic with the everyday essentials consumers know and love from Wet Brush and Goody, the collection offers a fresh take on beauty accessories for every age and occasion. Whether styling hair at home, refreshing on the go, or accessorizing a favorite look, the collection blends fashion, functionality, and self-expression in every piece.

For more information, visit WetBrush.com, Target.com or LoveShackFancy.com and follow along at @thewetbrush, @goodyhair, and @loveshackfancy.

About Wet Brush:

Wet Brush has been delivering tangle-free, healthier-looking hair with less breakage for over 20 years. Created in the professional channel, Wet Brush has a brush for every hair type and continues to bring innovative hair solutions to consumers in over 75 countries worldwide.

About Goody:

Goody is a trusted hair accessory brand known for creating thoughtfully designed products that balance innovation, comfort, and performance. With a focus on supporting women and girls through everyday moments and defining milestones alike, Goody continues to deliver solutions that hold strong in the moments that matter.

About LoveShackFancy:

LoveShackFancy is a global fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brand founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013. It was created to celebrate love and revel in the beauty of a flower-filled, rose-colored world. Here, everyday is an occasion and your wildest dreams can become reality.

The LoveShackFancy aesthetic marries vintage inspiration with a fun and modern take on femininity: An overflow of pink, prints, ruffles and lace that speaks not just to romantics at heart but anyone who wants to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. The bows that can be found across LoveShackFancy clothing, perfume, bedding and kids collections perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the brand—a balance of softness and strength, and an undeniable charm that has no age or time limit.

Today, LoveShackFancy is an award-winning and family-owned company with 20 stores worldwide, 450 retail partners, and collaborations with Stanley, Gap, Hunter Boots, Roller Rabbit, Kendra Scott, Cotton, Pottery Barn, State, Bogner, Supergoop, Hurley, American Girl, Roblox and Bandier. LoveShackFancy has received the WWD Award for The Best Performing Fashion Company and Rebecca has been honored with the Entrepreneurship Award at the Fashion Institute Annual Awards Gala and Visionary Of The Year at The Guild Hall Visionaries Event, and featured on the cover of the New York Times Style section. Millions of friends have joined the party, sharing in the belief that being in love with love is a state of mind that can take you farther than you ever imagined.

SOURCE Beauty By Imagination