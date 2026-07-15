GOODY® AND WET BRUSH® PARTNER WITH ALLIANCE FASTPITCH TO SUPPORT THE NEXT GENERATION OF FEMALE ATHLETES

Partnership Brings Performance-Focused Hair Essentials to Athletes Throughout National Youth Softball League Championship Season and All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goody® and Wet Brush®, two trusted leaders in hair accessories and hair care tools, are proud to announce a new partnership with Alliance Fastpitch, an athlete-first organization committed to growing the game by creating greater opportunity, visibility, and development for youth softball athletes nationwide.

Goody® and Wet Brush® Partner with Alliance Fastpitch

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting athletes both on and off the field. Through a series of activations throughout the Alliance Fastpitch Championship season and All-Star Weekend, Goody and Wet Brush will celebrate the confidence, dedication, and resilience that define today's softball athletes.

At the heart of the partnership is Goody's belief that confidence is built long before game day. Whether preparing for practice, competing in championship play, or stepping in front of the camera during media appearances, athletes deserve products they can trust to Hold Strong in the moments that matter. Through Goody ComfortFlex™ hair accessories and Wet Brush's gentle detangling solutions, the brands help athletes stay focused on their performance with products designed to keep up with every inning, every game, and every milestone.

As part of the partnership, Goody and Wet Brush will serve as Presenting Sponsors of Alliance Fastpitch Elite 8 Hat Day, with more than 2,000 hats distributed to athletes across all age divisions who advance to their respective Elite 8.

During Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Weekend, Goody and Wet Brush will host a Glam Bar experience for the 40 Alliance All-Star athletes participating in Media Day, helping prepare players for interviews, photography, and future media opportunities. All-Star athletes will also receive exclusive VIP gifting featuring customized bedazzled claw clips and curated products from Goody. Goody will also be a Presenting Sponsor for the Goody Holds Strong Award, recognizing a player during the All-Star Game.

Additionally, Goody will support a Braid Bar as part of the AFCS Athlete Village at Kokomo High School hosted for all 16u and 18u athletes participating in the AFCS. The AFCS Athlete Village serves as the opening day kickoff, complete with partner experiences like the Braid Bar, skills challenges, vendors, and a Home Run Derby. Over 3,000 athletes will be participating in the 16u and 18u AFCS, while another 2,000 will be competing in the 10u, 12u, and 14u AFCS.

"As we continue expanding our support of female athletes, Alliance Fastpitch was a natural partner," said Jennifer Delaney, Senior Director, Goody. "Alliance reaches athletes during some of the most important stages of their athletic development, and we're proud to support them both on and off the field with Goody and Wet Brush."

"We're thrilled to support female athletes both on and off the field with this amazing partnership with Alliance Fastpitch," said Rachel Pollak, Senior Director, Wet Brush. "With Goody ComfortFlex™ and Wet Brush products, we're helping athletes stay focused on their performance with products designed to hold strong through every practice, tournament, and championship moment."

"Goody and Wet Brush continue to be leaders in elevating female athlete experiences. At Alliance Fastpitch, our focus is always on creating meaningful experiences that support athletes on and off the field," said Jami Lobpries, CEO of Alliance Fastpitch. "This partnership with Goody and Wet Brush helps elevate key moments throughout the AFCS and The Alliance All-Star Game while bringing added value to the athlete experience."

Founded on the principle of putting athletes first, Alliance Fastpitch was created to provide greater access, opportunity, and visibility for softball players nationwide. By bringing together leaders across the sport, the organization continues to create pathways for athletes to compete at the highest levels while helping drive the future growth of fastpitch softball.

Together, Goody, Wet Brush, and Alliance Fastpitch are celebrating the athletes who continue to push the sport forward, supporting them in the moments that matter most, from preparation to performance and every milestone in between. For more information, follow Goody and Wet Brush at @goodyhair and @thewetbrush on Instagram and TikTok.

About Wet Brush:

Wet Brush has been delivering tangle-free, healthier-looking hair with less breakage for over 20 years. Created in the professional channel, Wet Brush has a brush for every hair type and continues to bring innovative hair solutions to consumers in over 75 countries worldwide. Shop the brand at www.wetbrush.com. Brands Goody and Wet Brush comprise the Beauty by Imagination/ACON Investments LLC portfolio.

About Goody:

Goody is a trusted hair accessory brand known for creating thoughtfully designed products that balance innovation, comfort, and performance. With a focus on supporting women and girls through everyday moments and defining milestones alike, Goody continues to deliver solutions that hold strong in the moments that matter. Discover Goody at major retailers online and in-store nationwide. Brands Goody and Wet Brush comprise the Beauty by Imagination/ACON Investments LLC portfolio.

About Alliance Fastpitch:

The Alliance Fastpitch is a national fastpitch softball organization that unifies regional leagues, events, and athletes under a standardized competition and development model. The Alliance provides a comprehensive framework for rankings, championships, player development, and college recruiting support, creating a clear pathway for athletes to elevate their game and pursue opportunities at the next level.

SOURCE Beauty By Imagination