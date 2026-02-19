GOODY® AND WET BRUSH® PARTNER WITH MACKENZIE-CHILDS® ON LIMITED-EDITION HAIR ACCESSORIES COLLECTION

Iconic hair brands collaborate with the beloved lifestyle brand to bring signature patterns, playful color, and elevated design to everyday hair essentials

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goody® and Wet Brush® , leaders in hair accessories and tools, are excited to announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind limited-edition collection in partnership with Mackenzie-Childs , the artisan-driven American-heritage home décor brand. The exclusive 2026 collection will be available at Target, and features a curated assortment of hair brushes and accessories that marry trusted performance with Mackenzie-Childs' unmistakable aesthetic.

Hair Magic in Full Bloom

Known for its iconic Check pattern, bold color stories, and whimsical designs, Mackenzie-Childs brings its signature artistry to Goody and Wet Brush's best-selling hair essentials. The result is a collection that transforms everyday hair routines into moments of self-expression, blending function and beauty in a way that feels elevated, on trend and approachable.

"This collaboration felt a little bit like magic from the start," said Amanda Moskowicz, EVP of Shared Services for Goody and Wet Brush. "Wet Brush, Goody, and MacKenzie-Childs each bring something iconic to the table, and together we've created a first-of-its-kind collection that turns everyday hair moments into something joyful and unexpected. It's not just a collaboration—it's a celebration of pattern, personality, and having a little fun with the things you use every day. We couldn't be more excited to see these brands come together in such a bold, beautiful way."

The limited-edition assortment includes a variety of Wet Brush detangling brushes, including the #1 brush in the U.S. – the Original Detangler – alongside classic Goody hair accessories such as claw clips, scrunchies, and hair ties – and new forms like compact mirrors, elastic holders and bobby-pin cases. The collection reimagines Mackenzie-Childs' signature patterns and vibrant colorways, including Courtly Check, Rosy Check, Butterfly Toile, Wildflowers, and Butterfly Hill.

"We're always looking for new ways to bring our iconic Check pattern and whimsical designs into everyday moments," said Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director at Mackenzie-Childs. "Extending our design into hair accessories offers a natural extension to add playful, joyful moments into daily routines."

With price points ranging from $9.99–$18.99, the Goody x Wet Brush x Mackenzie-Childs collection offers an accessible way for consumers to experience the brand's signature style through thoughtfully designed hair essentials.

The limited-edition collection will be available beginning March 1, while supplies last.

The Goody® x Wet Brush® x Mackenzie-Childs® Collection is available exclusively at Target.com , in select Target stores, mackenzie-childs.com and on www.wetbrush.com .

About Goody:

Goody is the affordable, on-trend hair accessory and brush brand that delivers quality value solutions for every type of hair needs. Since the brand's founding in 1907, Goody has been the leader in 'ouchless' hair accessories, allowing you to freely experiment and express your personal style without worry about harm to your hair.

About Wet Brush:

Wet Brush has been delivering tangle-free, healthier-looking hair with less breakage for over 20 years. Created in the professional channel, Wet Brush has a brush for every hair type and continues to bring innovative hair solutions to consumers in over 75 countries worldwide.

About Mackenzie-Childs:

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world.

