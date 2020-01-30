After a Record Year of Client, Company and Community Growth, Dataiku is Well Positioned to Make 2020 the Year of Human-Centered AI

"2019 was a phenomenal year for human-centered AI. We've seen a huge increase in demand in both the application of AI across the enterprise and a shift to collaborative approaches to putting AI into production. To help support this, we launched DSS 6 that delivers on this collaborative vision and empowers teams to future-proof enterprise AI," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. "In many ways, we have only scratched the surface of what is possible with AI in the enterprise, and as we move into this new decade, we will continue to take this journey with our customers to unleash the amazing power of Human-Centered AI."

Highlights from 2019 include:

Employee Growth and New C-Suite Hires

Dataiku more than doubled employee headcount to over 400 to meet the global demand for human-centered AI technology. Additionally, the company hired the first Chief Customer Officer and Chief People Officer to help lead the next stage of growth in 2020 and beyond.

Global Expansion and Office Growth

Dataiku expanded its presence globally with new offices in Australia , Singapore, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, the company relocated to new offices in New York City and Paris to accommodate expanding teams.

Industry Recognition

Dataiku achieved Unicorn status with a valuation of over $1 Billion dollars as well as receiving multiple industry accolades. The company was ranked on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes. In addition, Dataiku was also recognized as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures.

Key Customer Wins and Results

Dataiku added a number of new global customers including Schlumberger , the world's leading oilfield services provider. More than 250 companies globally use Dataiku to enable their teams to build, deploy and monitor predictive dataflow sets to solve industry-wide problems including fraud, supply chain optimization, predictive maintenance and much more. Dataiku customers also saw major ROI achievements from the platform. In 2019, GE Aviation detailed how the company's Self-Service Data program jumped from zero to more than 1,800 users by leveraging Dataiku and has paved the way for wider company change. Today GE Aviation uses more than 2,000 data products in Dataiku.

Product and Services Launches

Dataiku 6 , the latest version of Dataiku's leading enterprise AI and machine learning platform, provides a suite of new features including white box AI, collaboration, efficiency, and elastic resource management to allow businesses to evolve along with AI technology. The company also launched the Dataiku Free Edition and Dataiku Lite Edition to enable businesses of all sizes the ability to democratize data science, machine learning, and AI in their organization.

Global For-Good Initiative

Dataiku launched Ikig.ai , a new initiative that puts AI tools and skills behind non-profit causes. The program empowers non-profit organizations to unlock the full potential of AI by providing Dataiku software and data science resources to make a difference. The Ocean Cleanup, a non-government environmental engineering organization that uses technology to extract plastic pollution from the oceans, is the inaugural partner with Dataiku on the Ikig.ai initiative.

Launch of Data Science Pioneers Documentary

Dataiku unveiled an hour-long documentary on the rapidly evolving and increasingly prominent role of data scientists, the people building the AI revolution. Data Science Pioneers: Conquering the Next Frontier features 20 leading U.S. and European data scientists at global companies, including Booking.com, Daimler, Nokia Bell Labs, TomTom, Gousto, and Cisco. The response to the documentary was overwhelmingly positive with over 170 global documentary screenings in 2019.

EGG Conferences Expand Community

2019 was the third year EGG, the Human-Centered AI Conference , series successfully brought together thousands of attendees in Paris, New York City, San Francisco, Amsterdam, London, and Stuttgart. Speakers at the events included the editor-in-chief of Wired as well as executives and experts from companies including Uber, Facebook, Daimler, BNP Paribas, Levi Strauss & Co, Unicef, Merck and many more.

"We're going to continue focusing on our customers in 2020 and beyond, and to start we're going to be launching DSS 7 in the first quarter which will build on the overwhelming success of DSS 6. Additionally, we'll be expanding our community efforts with EGG conferences in Australia and Canada as we continue to evangelize the power of human-centric AI," added Douetteau.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that democratizes the use of data science, machine learning, and AI in the enterprise. With Dataiku, businesses are uniquely empowered to move along their data journey from data preparation to analytics at scale to Enterprise AI. By providing a common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management, and a centralized, controlled environment, Dataiku is the catalyst for data-powered companies.

