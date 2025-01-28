After a Year of Significant Growth, Pronghorn Welcomes New President Ron Cole

Ron Cole brings 20+ years of building high performing teams and brands

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Pronghorn made significant progress towards reaching its 10-year goal to place 1,800 Black candidates in industry roles, investing in 57 Black-owned spirits brands, and creating $2.4 billion in economic value by 2032. As Pronghorn continues to accelerate its pursuit of economic & industry impact, they are excited to announce the appointment of Ron Cole as the Company's new President.

Cole brings a wealth of expertise in consumer goods from leadership roles at Nestlé Purina, Kerry Foods, and Reckitt, where he drove business impact through P&L management, market expansion and developing brands that consumers love.

"Pronghorn is in growth mode. Ron is coming onboard at the perfect time to accelerate that growth and ensure our impact is long lasting. Equity is driven by Economics. Under Ron's leadership, Pronghorn will continue to drive the spirit of principled capitalism forward," said Dia Simms, Pronghorn Board Member and Co-Founder.

Conceived in 2020 and launched in 2022 by Co-Founders Dia Simms, Erin J. Hall, and Dan Sanborn, Pronghorn was created to develop a template to diversify any industry – starting with the spirits industry and the Black community. Pronghorn serves as a hybrid accelerator and industry-wide change agent by providing new opportunities for Black founders, entrepreneurs, and executives in the spirits industry.

Based in Pronghorn's Atlanta headquarters, Cole will be integral in ushering the next phase of Pronghorn's growth and impact. "I believe diversity is a growth engine for organizations. It allows you to connect deeper with consumers and enables innovative thinking," said Cole. "Joining Pronghorn is especially exciting for me because it provides the opportunity to invest and close the knowledge, access to equity and ownership gap within an underrepresented community in the spirits industry."

As Cole steps into his new role as Pronghorn's President, he inherits a momentum that has been building since Pronghorn's inception—a momentum now crystallized in its 2024 Impact Report which reveals a year of remarkable growth and impact.

Key highlights include:

28 new brand investments with additional ones on the horizon.

Expanded career development efforts through the Talent and Bridge Building program leading to: The placement of 11 student interns 25+ completions of Pronghorn's mid-career Spirits Prep program 400+ mentorship hours completed

These efforts have ignited a wave of opportunity, propelling a 10% surge in Black American representation at the supplier tier since 2021.

2025 marks a pivotal year for Pronghorn, propelled by its achievements in 2024. With the appointment of Cole, and recent investments in Mocktail Club and Kingston Imperial Sorrel , Pronghorn stands poised to make an even greater impact in 2025.

The Pronghorn Portfolio is available nationwide and can also be found on www.reserveBar.com .

Interested in employment in the spirits industry? Please visit us at https://jobs.pronghorn.co/

About Pronghorn

Pronghorn is a standalone business unit focused on creating a template for effectively diversifying any industry. Starting with the spirits industry and the Black American community, Pronghorn is laying the groundwork to develop a scalable methodology that can be applied to other industries and additional communities in the future.

By leveraging capital investment, incubation, and recruitment initiatives, Pronghorn is actively building this template by accelerating access to the spirits industry for underrepresented businesses and individuals. Co-founded by industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin J. Hall, and Dan Sanborn, Pronghorn embodies the endurance and speed of its namesake, the fastest land mammal in North America. Pronghorn believes creating meaningful, lasting change is a marathon, not a sprint.

