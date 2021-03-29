After a Year of Unforeseen Changes, DialogTech Reflects on Unexpected Bright Spots for the Job Market, Virtual Communications, and New Technology to Help Navigate COVID-19

CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DialogTech , the leading provider of AI-powered call tracking and conversation analytics solutions for enterprise marketers, shares how its team and technology have partnered with brands across a variety of industries — including GE Appliances, ATI Physical Therapy, and Comfort Keepers — throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to help businesses stay relevant, informed, and fill critical employment needs in a year of extreme change and complexity.

At the beginning of the pandemic, as stay-at-home orders went into place, DialogTech helped businesses adjust to the quickly changing landscape, including setting up call routing to newly remote employees, establishing new IVRs and hotlines for COVID-19, and sending out voice broadcasting updates to staff and customers. For one company , DialogTech helped them transition their 198 employees to be fully remote with updated call routing in just a matter of days, so they could continue to provide unparalleled customer service to their callers during the most difficult of times.

"As an industry-leading solution in the call tracking and conversation intelligence space — a channel that became even more vital in so many ways — we knew this was a time for us to be a partner to our customers in every way we could, " said Doug Kofoid, CEO of DialogTech. "From helping our customers become agile and pivot quickly to meet their consumers' needs to rolling out new capabilities that provide unparalleled insights, I'm proud of our team's dedication to service, partnership, and innovation over the last year."

These new capabilities include a COVID-19 KPI , launched just days after Illinois' first lockdown order in March 2020, and a vaccine KPI , rolled out a year later in March 2021. These KPIs were built specifically to detect when callers mention the virus, the vaccine, and other COVID-19-related terms and visualize that data in a variety of reports and dashboards. With the KPIs, businesses can understand how many people call about the virus and the vaccine, trends over time, trends by location, and more. With these insights, marketers can make campaign optimizations, adjust bid strategies, segment callers into audiences, identify common questions, and pinpoint concerns to leverage in their SEO and content strategy.

Now, as industries are reopening and experiencing shifts in resources — especially in the healthcare and senior care verticals — DialogTech assists these organizations with staffing and new employee acquisition of essential frontline workers. In addition to helping businesses drive new leads and customers through inbound calls, organizations can leverage the same call tracking and analytics technology to drive more job applicants for the employee and caregiver roles seeing surges in hiring.

For example, Comfort Keepers , a leading provider of in-home senior care with over 650 franchisee locations, relies on their marketing team to deliver not just a steady stream of new sales opportunities but also qualified job applicants. By leveraging DialogTech's AI-driven insights to make marketing optimizations, Comfort Keepers saw a 14% increase in conversion rates from job applicant calls year-over-year.

"Thanks to DialogTech's AI and call tracking data, we are driving more sales opportunities and caregivers to our franchisee network. It's been transformative to our business," said Bryan Huber, Worldwide Vice President, Digital Marketing at Comfort Keepers.

After a challenging year, it's important to reflect on the bright spots of human connection, cross-industry collaboration, and technological innovation that have powered us through the pandemic — and look to the future ahead.

