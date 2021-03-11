After a Year of Working From Home, Nearly Half of People Struggle with Disruptions and Working Longer Hours to Compensate

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly released study by Zonda, a housing data firm, nearly half of respondents with children under the age of 19 at home are still having issues with being disrupted by noise during the work day, after a year of shifting to working from home. The offending sounds are caused by others working, studying, or simply going about their day. This is still happening after a year of adapting to the "new normal" of working and studying from home.

Home workers and students are utilizing technology like noise canceling headphones to minimize distractions, but they are still having trouble with noisy distractions. 55% of respondents are working longer hours to finish their tasks due to noise disruptions.

Window and Door manufacturer JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) has a solution that many homeowners may not have considered – replacing hollow interior doors with solid doors like JELD-WEN's line of ProCore™ doors. "Homeowners have been spending a lot more time at home during the past year and are making a lot of home improvements," said Kathryn Caspar, VP of Interior Door products at JELD-WEN, Inc. "One improvement they may not have thought of is replacing their interior doors to manage noise. Our ProCore™ solid-core doors reduce noise by up to 50% and are more affordable than one might think."

Additional data gathered in the survey shows that 59% of respondents have had trouble staying away from snacks in close proximity and 52% gained weight during the pandemic.

Not all the data is negative: the study shows that 68% of respondents have been able to carve out time to take breaks to reduce stress and 75% have found it easier to manage deliveries and home maintenance appointments.

JELD-WEN ProCore™ Quiet Doors can be found at major home improvement retailers and via building supply distributors.

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing and distribution facilities in 19 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential home and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

