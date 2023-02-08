After Alcohol Destroyed His Life, Veteran Says Confidential Recovery Saved Him

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A California Veteran named John had self-isolated and lost all friends and family to continue his alcohol use in 2021. "The timeless military motto of 'work hard party hard,' is a sad reality for those of us who served."

Eventually, he decided it was time to get help "I said to myself, 'I can't go on like this, this is not me,' and reached out to my best friend and he drove me to the VA. Within the week I had an appointment with Dr.Mike Mendia, mental health practitioner, and from there I would meet with others in the ﬁeld of addiction. About a month later I had an appointment with Conﬁdential Recovery (CR) to begin outpatient addiction counseling."

The experience at Confidential Recovery was ultimately positive, but he wasn't sure if he would like it at first. " As Veteran-in-recovery and Operations manager Jay Wylie showed me around and explained the program, I stopped him with a question, 'how many times a week do I have to be here?' He recommended four times a week, and I said 'four times a week? I was thinking more like twice a week,' and Jay said, 'just come check it out and see what you think'. After my ﬁrst session, even though I didn't say much, I was in!"

The change John has undergone is a result of the counseling and educational program at Confidential Recovery. "As I began the journey of recovery, I learned the clinical side of addiction and what struck home most was my brain had been highjacked. Gradually regaining discipline through routine has done wonders for me."

Now, John has been alcohol free for 16 months, and his life is greatly improved. He has these final words to say, "Anyone reading this who is in active addiction, start right now on the road to sobriety. It doesn't matter how far you've gone with your substance use, you can change with help. Whether inpatient, outpatient, Confidential Recovery, Alcoholics Anonymous, or all of the aforementioned, do your best to put aside pride, embarrassment, shame, guilt whatever is in the way, and get to working on the person you know you can be and want to be."

To learn more about substance abuse treatment for yourself or a loved one, visit Confidential Recovery's website or call (619) 452–1200.

SOURCE Confidential Recovery