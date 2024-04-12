AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine Releases Latest Issue Featuring Women of the Alcohol-Free Beverage World and More
Apr 12, 2024, 09:25 ET
NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFTER Magazine—the first magazine publication for non-drinkers, the sober curious, and anyone examining their relationship with alcohol—proudly announces the release of its Spring 2024 issue, showcasing insightful articles and inspiring content for individuals embracing a sober lifestyle.
This latest edition features the Women of the Alcohol-Free Beverage World, shining a spotlight on the women entrepreneurs driving innovation and shaping the landscape of non-alcoholic beverages.
