AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine Releases Latest Issue Featuring Women of the Alcohol-Free Beverage World and More

Apr 12, 2024, 09:25 ET

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFTER Magazine—the first magazine publication for non-drinkers, the sober curious, and anyone examining their relationship with alcohol—proudly announces the release of its Spring 2024 issue, showcasing insightful articles and inspiring content for individuals embracing a sober lifestyle.

This latest edition features the Women of the Alcohol-Free Beverage World, shining a spotlight on the women entrepreneurs driving innovation and shaping the landscape of non-alcoholic beverages.

Other features include pieces on writing your recovery story and discovering yourself through the art of journaling, discussions on compassion and grace, and a collection of bright and cheerful Spring mocktail recipes.

"We are thrilled to present our latest issue, filled with empowering stories, personal growth, and some gorgeous recipes," said Nicole Pietrandrea Hough, Editor-in-Chief of AFTER Magazine. "We know the best life begins AFTER saying goodbye to alcohol and we strive to inspire and support individuals on their journey towards a fulfilling alcohol-free lifestyle no matter what that journey looks like."

The newest issue of AFTER Magazine is now available by subscription at AFTER Magazine and at select retailers.

About AFTER Magazine:

AFTER Magazine is dedicated to anyone examining their relationship with alcohol. Our mission is 1. to ensure that anyone who is struggling with alcohol knows that they are not alone, 2. to celebrate and support the innovation going on in the alcohol-free world, and 3. to support our readers in building a beautiful-AF life without alcohol.

