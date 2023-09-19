AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine Reveals its Fall 2023 Issue featuring Tawny Lara, the "Sober Sexpert" and other great alcohol-free content.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AFTER Magazine —the lifestyle magazine for non-drinkers, the sober-curious, and anyone examining their relationship with alcohol—has released its fourth quarterly issue featuring Tawny Lara the "Sober S*xpert" and author of the new book, Dry Humping, available today.

Featured articles include:

AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine (PRNewsfoto/AFTER Magazine INC)

- Tawny Lara, Feature interview. On sober dating and learning to love yourself

- Sugar Crush: Why sugar cravings hit after giving up alcohol and what to do about them by Katie O'Kennedy

- Reconnecting to Your Inner Knowing by Meg Geisewite, author of Intoxicating Lies

- Making Friends as an (Alcohol-Free) Adult by Sarah Olsen founder of Put It Down Lifestyle

- All About Tea by tea guru and US Tea Masters Cup Champion in Tea Mixology, Adrienne Etkin of Admari Tea.

"Our motto is, 'The best life begins AFTER saying goodbye to alcohol'," shares founder and Editor-in-Chief, Nicole Pietrandrea Hough. "We're proud to support and inspire those who are on the journey of discovering what that means for them."

Alcohol-free lifestyle magazine, AFTER, inspires and supports sober and sober-curious readers alike. It is a must-read for those seeking a vibrant life without alcohol.

AFTER Magazine is available by subscription in both PRINT and DIGITAL formats.

Visit the AFTER Magazine Website for more information.

Media inquiries/advertising: [email protected]

SOURCE AFTER Magazine INC