AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine Reveals its Summer 2023 Issue

News provided by

AFTER Magazine INC

10 Jul, 2023, 12:12 ET

Alcohol-free lifestyle magazine, AFTER, inspires and supports sober and sober-curious readers alike. A must-read for those seeking a vibrant life without alcohol.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid rapidly growing national interest in alcohol-free beverages and AF lifestyle, AFTER Magazine
the "A. F." stands for "Alcohol-Free"—has released its third quarterly issue on the beauty of an alcohol-free lifestyle. Content includes an exclusive interview with Chris Marshall, founder of the alcohol-free Sans Bar in Austin, nonalcoholic recipes and beverages, and special-interest articles on personal growth with a special section for summer called "Go Outside."

Continue Reading
AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine
AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine

"Our motto is, 'The best life begins AFTER saying goodbye to alcohol," shares founder and Editor-in-Chief, Nicole Pietrandrea Hough. "We're proud to support and inspire those who are on the journey of discovering what that means for them."

"Our 'Go Outside' theme for the Summer 2023 issue is about more than going outdoors in the summer—although we talk about that too." Hough continues, "We discuss going outside yourself whether through meditation, travel, or breaking the barriers of your comfort zone, in order to find true fulfillment. We believe giving up alcohol is the first step in the path of creating an amazing life and we like to talk about how to get there and where to go next."

AFTER Magazine is available by subscription in both PRINT and DIGITAL formats.

Visit the AFTER Magazine Website for more information.

Media inquiries / advertising: [email protected]

SOURCE AFTER Magazine INC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.