After Bite® Earns No. 1 Pharmacist Recommendation for Insect Bite and Sting Management for Third Consecutive Year

"After Bite is the top-selling insect bite treatment in North America and for the third year in a row, we are proud to be recommended by pharmacists across the US as the go-to product to relieve itches associated with bites from mosquitoes, black flies, bees and other insects," says Katie Jones, After Bite brand manager. "Consumers trust pharmacists, and pharmacists trust After Bite."

U.S. News & World Report, a global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has published its pharmacist-recommended drug and device brands report for nearly 25 years. Nearly 800 pharmacists are surveyed for the annual report and categories reviewed include topical antibiotics, cough suppressants, antihistamines and more.

The complete After Bite® (MSRP $3.99) collection includes After Bite® Advanced Formula, After Bite® Kids, After Bite® Outdoor and After Bite® Xtra, available at Amazon, Walmart, Target, REI and additional retailers nationwide.

To read the full insect bite and sting management rankings report, please visit: https://health.usnews.com/drugs/rankings/top-rec-insect-sting-and-bite-management.

Please direct all media inquiries to Senior Account Manager Ethan Peck at [email protected].

About After Bite®: Trusted for over 45 years, After Bite is the pharmacist-preferred insect bite treatment that provides instant relief from the itching, pain, and discomfort of insect bites and stings. The long-lasting advanced liquid formula works fast to stop the itch caused by biting insects like mosquitoes, black flies, bees, and more. www.afterbite.com

About Adventure Ready Brands: Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Adventure Ready Brands has always operated with a simple, unified goal: To inspire outdoor adventure, no matter the condition. With innovative products from the organized-by-injury Adventure® Medical Kits to the category-leading After Bite® insect sting treatment, Adventure Ready Brands has—and continues—to make good on that promise. www.adventurereadybrands.com

Contact: Ethan Peck

[email protected]

(970) 924-0704 ext. 107

SOURCE After Bite

Related Links

http://www.afterbite.com

