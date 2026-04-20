After Breakout Retail Growth, Branch Basics Expands Nationwide at Target

After a sell-out year at Target and reaching #1 in core natural cleaning categories, Branch Basics is expanding its Surface Cleaning line nationwide and launching new products in select Target stores and on Target.com

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human-safe cleaning brand Branch Basics announced today the nationwide expansion of its Target-exclusive Surface Cleaners, exclusively available on Target.com and in all stores. Following a successful launch at Target, the brand has continued to build strong momentum, paving the way for a significant expansion and the launch of three new products to the retailer, including: Laundry Detergent, Dishwasher Tablets, and a new Glass Cleaner.

Branch Basics

The expansion demonstrates that Branch Basics is more than a direct-to-consumer brand. Since launching at Target in April 2025, Branch Basics has quickly emerged as a leading natural cleaning brand, with its Concentrate standing out as a top-performing item across multiple subcategories.

Founded in 2011 by Allison Evans, Marilee Nelson, and Kelly Love, Branch Basics was born from personal health challenges that inspired the founders to discover the life-changing impact of a truly human-safe home. What began as a search for safe, effective cleaning solutions has evolved into a mission-driven brand dedicated to redefining how people think about everyday household products. By meeting consumers where they already shop in store, Branch Basics is reaching a broader audience of families looking to create healthier homes with high-performance solutions. At the same time, the brand is introducing a new generation to the benefits of human-safe living.

"We've always believed safer cleaning should be the standard, not the exception," said Branch Basics Co-Founder Allison Evans. "Expanding our Target assortment nationwide is an important step in making that belief a reality for more households, giving people access to human-safe products without asking them to compromise on performance or trust."

Branch Basics' Laundry Detergent and Dishwasher Tablets are now available in select Target stores and online at Target.com. The new Glass Cleaner will also be joining the surface cleaner line in the nationwide rollout. With approachable pricing and convenient formats, designed to meet shoppers where they are, these products offer an accessible entry point for consumers seeking cleaner, healthier alternatives. The launches mark the next phase of the brand's expansion at Target, building on a breakout year in retail and reinforcing the brand as the go-to human-safe, fragrance-free cleaning solution.

Following exceptional year-over-year growth of 235% on its direct-to-consumer platform, Branch Basics identified Laundry Detergent as a key product for retail expansion. Without compromising on the brand's powerful human-safe formula, the retail-ready format combines convenient sizing and an approachable price point. Designed to deliver powerful, plant-based cleaning without fragrances, dyes, or harsh chemicals, the Laundry Detergent provides a safer, high-performance option for everyday laundry care.

The Dishwasher Tablets have also become a fan favorite and is one of the fastest-growing products for Branch Basics, with over 60% repeat purchase rates. The microplastic-free tablets are designed to remove the toughest of grease and grime for spotless dishes, using food-dissolving bio-enzymes.

Branch Basics new Glass Cleaner delivers a powerful clean that removes smudges, fingerprints, and dirt from windows, glass, and mirrors without harsh chemicals. Made with plant and mineral-based ingredients, it is formulated without fragrances, dyes, ammonia, hormone disruptors or ethoxylated alcohols.

"At Branch Basics, we believe everyone deserves access to products that are both safe and effective," said Tim Murphy, CEO of Branch Basics. "Our continued expansion at Target represents a meaningful step in bringing human-safe cleaning to more households nationwide, and the launch of our Laundry Detergent and Dishwasher Tablets marks the beginning of a broader rollout of products designed to make safer living more accessible."

The new and expanded details:

Laundry Detergent | $14.99 (New Product) - Launched March 15 (Select stores)

Dishwasher Tablets | $14.99 (New Product) - April 19 (Select stores)

Glass Cleaner | $4.99 (New Product) - April 19 (Nationwide)

Surface Cleaners | $4.99 (Bathroom, Stain & All-Purpose) - April 19 (Nationwide expansion)

Concentrate | $10.99 - April 19 (Nationwide expansion)

To find a store near you or learn more, visit branchbasics.com, target.com/branch-basics-human-safe-cleaning-collection, and follow @branchbasics on Instagram.

About Branch Basics

Branch Basics is on a mission to help people create healthy homes by removing products with harmful chemicals, which immediately improves indoor air quality. Founded by three women whose personal health journeys were completely transformed by going toxin-free, Branch Basics is committed to educating and empowering individuals about how to make more informed choices for their health, families, and the environment. Branch Basics is more than a cleaning brand – it's a movement for change toward simpler, safer living.

SOURCE Branch Basics