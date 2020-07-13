After Cancelling Its Year-at-Sea Program for 2020-21, Boarding School Offers Enrollment in Switzerland

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A+ World Academy, upon cancellation of its year at sea program for the 2020-2021 school year, has partnered with Leysin American School in Switzerland, to offer enrollment opportunities for those interested or already enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year. Safety concerns over COVID-19 led to A+ World Academy's decision to cancel the year at sea, but wanting to still offer a unique opportunity for experiential learning, the school has partnered with Leysin American School located in the stunning Swiss Alps in one of the safest COVID-19 nations in Europe!

Students can enjoy an easy transition to Leysin American School; credit transfers still apply, and students can graduate with all credits. In addition to offering both an IB Diploma program and AP® curriculum, students can also enjoy a number of extracurricular activities including Alpine ski training, sports, arts, drama, and music in this one-of-a-kind learning experience.

Since 1961, Leysin American School (LAS) has delivered enriching, educational experiences to students from around the world, offering a U.S. High School Diploma, International Baccalaureate, and ESL programs. Students also have the opportunity to experience cultural travel and ski almost year-round. University counseling is provided and encouraged. Graduates have attended top universities in both the U.S. and around the world.

LAS classes begin August 31st. For special pricing on a one or two-year package deal through A+ World Academy, contact admissions at A+ World Academy at [email protected].

A+ World Academy's year at sea will be back for the 2021-2022 school year.

About A+ World Academy

The Norwegian Sørlandet, a 93-year-old Norwegian tall ship and the world's oldest operating fully-rigged tall ship, is home to the A+ World Academy boarding school. Students at the school get the opportunity to complete a year of high school while sailing across the Atlantic for a unique blend of travel and experiential learning. In her 93-year history, Sørlandet has cultivated a long tradition of educational endeavors. A+ World Academy is a fully accredited high school and AP® Capstone Diploma approved program.

Learn more at https://www.aplusworldacademy.org.

About Leysin American school

Located in the stunning Swiss Alps, Leysin American School is an international boarding school that has been bringing enriching, educational experiences to students since 1961. From practical, engaging in-class academics to experiential learning on international cultural trips, we believe in bringing together students from around the world and providing them with an education that sparks their curiosity and encourages them to be the best global citizens they can be.

More info at https://www.las.ch/about.

Contact

[email protected].

