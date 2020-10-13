After Colossal Success, Gabriel & Co. Announces Latest Charitable Initiative: Stronger Together

Thanks in part to celebrity fans such as Hayley Hasselhoff, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Vanessa Hudgens and more, Gabriel & Co. recently proudly raised and donated an unprecedented $91,000 to Jewelers For Children . The 91>19 Bangle , which garnered more than 91 million social media impressions, set the bar for design and industry standards resulting in charitable contributions. Poised to be just as prosperous, the Stronger Together initiative is centered around a beautiful circle pendant made from two intertwined strands representing the strength of togetherness. A simple, timeless, and elegant necklace, the bauble can be worn everyday as a reminder of the power of humanity. The attractive and obtainable price point makes it a meaningful gift for a friend or loved one.

Both Jack and Dominick Gabriel, devout spiritual brothers and Co-Founders of Gabriel & Co., hope the necklace will inspire wearers to come together and keep their faith. "We are always profoundly struck by what jewelry can mean during uncertain times to help us stay strong," states Jack. Dominick follows up by saying, "We designed this silver necklace to portray the strength and beauty within each of us. We hope this small bauble will be a constant reminder to each of us what can be accomplished when we work together."

David Rocha, Executive Director of Jewelers For Children, states: "In a year that has been very challenging for fundraising, Jewelers for Children has been so fortunate to have folks like Jack and Dominick Gabriel step up with initiatives that not only raise money to help children in vulnerable situations, but to make us all feel better and that we'll get through all of this and be better for it."

STRONGER TOGETHER: A Purposeful Necklace for a Powerful Cause. Our passion is crafting fine jewelry, our purpose is giving back with love. Please spread the positive message. 100% of proceeds for Jewelers For Children benefiting the National CASA/GALA Association: https://www.gabrielny.com/stronger-together

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

