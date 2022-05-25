After Dismantling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches CryptoFederacy NFT Art Collection to Raise 13 Million Dollars for Social Causes Across the U.S.

The master contractor hired to meticulously remove Confederate monuments is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles.

RICHMOND, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devon Henry said yes to a job that no other contractor had the courage to accept. The story of Henry's role will likely be told in history books– as depicted in the recent front page feature of The New York Times . Since 2020, Henry and his construction teams have meticulously and safely removed over 23 Confederate statues across the former Confederate South. Henry is now repurposing this history into a charitable CryptoFederacy project that highlights 13 star causes and changemakers via the 13 Stars NFT Art Collection that drops on Juneteenth 2022 at www.CryptoFederacy.com .

CryptoFederacy Founder, Devon Henry "13 Stars" NFT Collection

"The task of dismantling these statues has literally been monumental," states Devon Henry, who faced harassment and even death threats, as a result of answering the call to "re"mantle history. "It's very humbling to be the one who fulfills a 131-year prophecy. But that's not enough. I feel a responsibility to use these deconstructed pieces of our past to construct a better tomorrow."

The prophecy Henry references is that of John Mitchell, Jr., the editor of the Black newspaper, The Richmond Planet. In 1890, when the Robert E. Lee statue was erected on Monument Avenue in Richmond Virginia, Mitchell foretold of a Black man one day taking down the statue. "He put up the Lee monument, and should the time come, will be there to take it down," Mitchell wrote.

CryptoFederacy's 13 Stars NFT Collection, represents the thirteen stars on the Confederate flag and will drop on the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth – a Federal U.S. Holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Americans, and marks when the last enslaved people in the U.S. were officially informed they were free– following the surrender of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and the Confederate states in April 1865.

On June 19, 2022, the CryptoFederacy project will mint an inaugural collection of 13 NFTs that represent the dismantled statues. Henry endeavors to sell these NFTs and raise $1 million dollars for 13 different charitable causes that address societal issues that stem from the ideals and actions reinforced by the Confederate Generals whose statues were removed.

Henry and his CryptoFederacy team are finalizing partnerships with established nonprofits and planning launch events in New York, Richmond, D.C. and Los Angeles. Attendees will be able to meet the CryptoFederacy team, view the NFT artwork, meet the artist, explore physical pieces of the dismantled confederate statues and view framed professional photographs of the behind-the-scenes history-making moments from the statue removal process.

Henry hopes that impassioned individuals and foundations will feel compelled to be part of this historic reclamation of ideology, by collecting one of the 13 exclusive pieces of artwork–which will help raise awareness for the charities the NFT artwork represents. As the CryptoFederacy NFT community grows, the team has plans to follow the inaugural NFT collection with a 10,000-piece CrazyStats NFT collection– and appeal to an even wider audience.

About CryptoFederacy

CryptoFederacy's mission is to bring social activism into the world of Web3 by creating innovative NFT Art projects and initiatives that educate individuals and organizations about the opportunities in Web3 – and specifically how to generate revenue to address critical economic and social issues across the United States. CryptoFederacy was founded in 2022 by Devon Henry, the CEO of Team Henry Enterprises, LLC– the company hired to dismantle Confederate monuments across the South. When every other construction company refused, Henry courageously answered the call. Devon Henry has been featured in Fortune Magazine, and Inc. Magazine for the growth of his company, and most recently, the cover of The New York Times . On Juneteenth 2022, the exclusive 13 Stars NFT Collection will give individuals everywhere an opportunity to own a digital moment in history that commemorates the dismantling of the monuments that encapsulated America's centuries long relationship with slavery and institutional racism, with the goal of raising $1 Million dollars for 13 charitable organizations. To learn more and to stay updated regarding the 13 Stars NFT drop, visit: www.CryptoFederacy.com .

