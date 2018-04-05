After Early Success, Cryptocurrency and Forex Specialists at Fox Trading Launch Main Sale ICO

BARCELONA, Spain, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The team of cryptocurrency and forex specialists have now moved onto their main sale ICO phase — which is open until 30 April.

To coincide with the main sale, the company will also make available its Alpha version which offers exclusive access to their easy-to-use trading signals platform — accessible on desktop, iOS, and Android app — based on the company's unique algorithm, which aims to achieve a stable profit.

Receive trading signals wherever you are and invest on your device in seconds to get your own profit!

Fox Trading is an exclusive platform based on Ethereum Blockchain that uses standard ERC-20 contracts and Fox Trading Token's (FOXT) price is 1ETH = 1200 FOXT — which grants ICO purchasers multiple opportunities to trade and to diversify their portfolio.

Sergi Fernandez, CEO at Fox Trading, said: "We want to share our services with a limited and strong community who believe in this project, it is why we compensate ICO investors with a lifetime membership."

The company, which branched out from Fox Binary Signals platform— already working in the Forex Industry — has a wealth of experience in trading, and guarantees a percentage of the benefits to a Trading Pool without additional costs.

Since Fox Trading released the performance of the Forex algorithm in November 2017, they have accumulated 26 percent gains, which can be checked on the website Myfxbook.

The trading platform offers investment returns, push trading signals and auto-trade in well-known Exchanges.

After years working on their first project, Fox Binary Signals, high demand in cryptocurrency investing led the experienced team to expand by launching Fox Trading, offering Forex and Cryptocurrency trading.

The reception to the launch of Fox Trading has been strong: they now have over 10,000 app downloads and more than 1,500 members. Using Blockchain technology the company guarantees security and low fees.

"We are building a strong community that believes and supports our product and we are thrilled with the feedback we've had from the community so far," said Mónica Mollà, Marketing and Communication manager at Fox Trading.

In the past few weeks, Fox Trading has hired Top ICO advisors from ICObench to new marketing strategic movements, and they are preparing for more partnerships with other exchanges to consolidate their business.

Company name: Fox Trading

Company site: https://foxtrading.io

Company contacts: Sergi Fernandez (CEO)

Email: support@foxtrading.io

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sergi-fernande-foxtrading

Telephone contact: 0034 657 626 693

Company details: 2017 - 2018 © Fox Trading, SL. All rights reserved, Passatge Camp dels Rolls, Vilafranca; Barcelona, Spain. NIF B67170423

Related Images

forex-and-cryptocurrency-trading.png

Forex and Cryptocurrency Trading Signals Service

Receive trading signals wherever you are and invest on your device in seconds to get your own profit!

image2.png

Related Links

Website

Myfxbook

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifG7q6mjtnU

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/after-early-success-cryptocurrency-and-forex-specialists-at-fox-trading-launch-main-sale-ico-300624501.html

SOURCE Fox Trading, SL.

Related Links

https://foxtrading.io

