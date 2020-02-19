After Explosive Growth, Personal Capital Expands Investment Committee and Adds New Industry Expert

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Capital , an industry-leading digital wealth management firm and registered investment advisor, announced today that it has expanded its Investment Committee and added a new advisor to its Team of Experts.

"In 2019, we experienced explosive growth and our assets under management expanded by 57%. With growth comes opportunity and I'm excited to announce we are adding five current employees to our Investment Committee. This enhancement will diversify and bring new perspectives, as well as enhance our focus on client experience and education. Our investment approach will remain consistent," said Jay Shah, CEO of Personal Capital.

Formerly, the Investment Committee consisted of Personal Capital CIO Craig Birk, Founder and Director Bill Harris, and EVP of Advisory Services Kyle Ryan, CFP®. The team has now been expanded to include:

Bill Harris will continue to contribute to Personal Capital via a transition to the Team of Experts.

"These additions bring a wealth of experience and ability to our already-strong advisory team," said Birk. "From launching our private equity offering, to laying the framework for our planning tools, and creating our Socially Responsible offering, each of these individuals have played a key role in the direction of the company, and the Investment Committee is fortunate to have their talents."

Additionally, Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, has joined the company as a member of the Team of Experts, a group of highly acclaimed professionals and academics, including Harry Markowitz and Shlomo Benartzi, who work with the Investment Committee to provide strategic guidance on areas ranging from portfolio construction to behavioral finance.

"Throughout my career, I've found a lot of joy in helping people take control of their finances and develop a secure future," said Schaeffer. "Personal Capital's mission is aligned with these passions. Their combination of knowledgeable advice and great technology is extremely compelling, and I'm thrilled to come on board and help them deliver on this promise."

"Karen is an addition to Personal Capital we're truly excited to announce," said Birk. "With over thirty years of direct advisory experience, Karen has a passion for delivering the best for her clients. She's a widely respected industry expert and we're sure she'll make an impact."

Additional information is available at www.personalcapital.com/wealth-management#investment-committee.

Personal Capital currently employs over 400 people and is headquartered in Redwood Shores with offices spanning the U.S. in Atlanta, Denver, Dallas and San Francisco. Since its founding in 2008, Personal Capital has grown to manage $12 billion in assets and provide best-in-class financial planning technology for everyone. To find out more about Personal Capital and its career opportunities please visit http://www.personalcapital.com .

ABOUT PERSONAL CAPITAL

Personal Capital is an industry-leading digital wealth management company. We do the right thing by the everyday investor by taking a holistic, 360-degree approach to money management. Our state-of-the-art tools and technology provide investors with a complete financial picture and our registered investment advisors provide expert guidance, and logical strategies, based on a personal understanding of an investor's financial picture and goals. We currently manage more than $12 billion in assets and have offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.personalcapital.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

Advisory services are offered for a fee by Personal Capital Advisors Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Personal Capital Corporation. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation is a registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Investing involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee or indicative of future returns. The value of your investment will fluctuate, and you may gain or lose money.

