After extensive renovations, Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils newly renovated guestrooms and suites designed to maximize the panoramic city vistas

Room layouts have been adjusted to reflect changes in contemporary guest expectations and room design, but the distinctive golden-oak finish and clean lines of Morford's original design have been retained, with subtle references to Korean culture introduced. The renovations were also an opportunity for the hotel to integrate the latest technology into the rooms to provide modern travelers with the ultimate in convenience, efficiency and creature comforts.

Today, the guestrooms are more open in feel, allowing natural light to flood the space and envelop guests the moment they enter. By the window, a sofa and generously sized table encourages guests to work or dine while absorbing the spectacular views over Seoul.

A custom-designed white-painted glass panel between the bathroom and bedroom connects the two areas and maximizes the overall sense of space while allowing natural light and views to penetrate the bathing area. Based on geometric patterns found in traditional Korean bojagi wrapping cloth, the striking panel adds a local, artisanal element to the space and acts as a glowing lantern at night.

Fish are a symbol of good luck in Korea and timeless fish-themed ink-brush paintings from the original guestrooms have been reinstated. They served as inspiration for local artist Chang Eung-bok who was commissioned to create aquatic cushion designs, and fish also appear as unique lamp bases in the executive suites.

"At Grand Hyatt Seoul--alongside exemplary service--our ultimate goal is to provide innovative, indulgent facilities to our guests," says General Manager Adrian Slater. "With our newly renovated guestrooms and suites, Bar Studio has retained the spirit of the original design while bringing about a subtle but significant shift in the way guests will interact with the space, and also included engaging elements of detail and craftsmanship. Our hope it that guests will find our new guestrooms a splendid space to rest and recuperate in after a busy day of work or sightseeing in Seoul."

