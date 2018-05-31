"Politicians talk about rebuilding bridges and roads, but no one talks about the abysmal state of software infrastructure or the fact that the vast majority of our operating systems in use are over 40 years old, even though there is a new headline every single day about yet another data breach," said NanoVMs CEO Ian Eyberg. "Unikernels shut down hackers' abilities to violate applications and they are more efficient than virtual machines and even containers. Unikernels are the future and we will be paving the way."

While many organizations are talking about unikernels, NanoVMs is the first to launch a platform that simplifies the process. NanoVMs can be used with legacy applications or in the development of new. Companies can benefit from switching to unikernels from VMs or containers because they will be able to run more applications on one server more efficiently and protect their applications from remote code execution attacks. NanoVMs' unikernel platform improves performance by running databases like MySQL up to 20% faster, and provisions thousands of VMs per commodity server versus the typical 5-10.

"We need to rebuild software infrastructure and align it with the reality of 2018 – not 1969. Unikernels are the tool for achieving this," said Eyberg.

For more information about the NanoVMs solution, visit nanovms.com.

About NanoVMs, Inc.

NanoVMs, formerly DeferPanic, is the leading managed platform provider of unikernel based systems for both public and private environments. NanoVMs also offers managed services, support, and training for companies using unikernel technology.

Media Contact:

Laura Baumgartner

Asylum PR

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

480-264-5133

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/after-funding-deferpanic-repositions-to-rule-the-future-of-unikernel-300657253.html

SOURCE NanoVMs

Related Links

http://nanovms.com

