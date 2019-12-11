After, Inc. launches QuickReg™ 2.0 with additional benefits for Manufacturers and their Customers

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After, Inc., the global leader in Warranty Marketing and Analytics Solutions since 2005, just announced the launch of QuickReg™ 2.0, the next iteration of its smart registration solution. QuickReg™, launched in March 2019, helps manufacturers drive higher registration rates by making product registration quick, easy and convenient for consumers through their preferred channel of choice.

"Our research has shown that there are four reasons for low product registration rates," says Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc. "First, current registration processes are not convenient for consumers. Consumers won't do it if it's manual, time-consuming and requires multiple steps. Second, registration must happen right away, when consumers first get their products, or it won't happen at all. Third, with CCPA and the additional consumer data protection legislation happening across the country, registration solutions must give consumers control over their data and how it is used. And finally, although consumers are more willing than ever to share their data, they must feel they are getting value in return. QuickReg incorporates all of these requirements."

QuickReg™ initially offered two ways for customers to register their products. They could send the model number via text to a specified phone number, or take a picture of the model number and send it via text or email. This would launch an automated process where QuickReg™ would engage the customer in a two-way discussion, verify their personal information, and complete the registration process in a few simple steps.

QuickReg™ 2.0 gives consumers an additional option. They can scan a QR code or RFID tag on the manufacturer's product box, with the model number embedded.

"A majority of manufacturers are moving towards using QR codes and RFID tags for product identification, so we have enhanced QuickReg to accept it," says Baldwin. "We are excited about QuickReg's added functionality and the convenience it provides to manufacturers and their customers."

