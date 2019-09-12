After, Inc. to sponsor and speak at the 10th Annual Extended Warranty and Service Contract Innovations Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After, Inc., a leader Warranty Analytics Solutions since 2005, will sponsor the Extended Warranty and Service Contract Innovations Conference in Nashville, TN on September 18-20, 2019. The company also announced today that it will join a panel discussing how to "Tailor Your Message to Different Market Segments," alongside industry giants like General Motors and Electrolux.

"After, Inc. began working with large manufacturers 15 years ago to build and optimize their warranty programs. We were one of the first companies to succeed in Warranty Analytics, building custom models for our clients to predict everything from which engine part would have quality and reliability issues, to which customers would be most likely to purchase their extended warranty products," says Dan Hulkower, SVP of Business Development for After, Inc.

"I am especially excited about this panel, to share insights from recent research we did with Starr Insurance on Millennials and their attitudes towards Extended Warranties," Hulkower added. A summary of the research can be found here on the After, Inc. blog.

After, Inc. will also have a booth at the conference. If you plan on attending, please visit After, Inc. at Booth #6.

About After, Inc.

After, Inc. (www.afterinc.com) is a global leader in the warranty services industry. Its predictive analytics, data-driven marketing strategies, reporting and program administration are second to none. After, Inc. partners with some of the world's top brands to help transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue / profit opportunities. Headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of the EPIC Holdings family of companies, which also includes EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and PowerGuard Specialty Insurance Services.

