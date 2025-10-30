After Interviewing Over 200 People on Relationships, a 3x Emmy Nominated Producer-Turned-Celebrated Podcaster Publishes the Ultimate Relationship Guidebook to Finding Healthy Love

Laterras R. Whitfield's debut book, "Student of Love" offers a bold, healing roadmap to help readers discover, uncover and recover love in its healthiest form.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laterras R. Whitfield, 3x Emmy-nominated producer and host of the award-winning, top-rated and often viral Dear Future Wifey Podcast, is set to debut his highly anticipated book, Student of Love: Your Guide to Discover, Uncover, and Recover Healthy Relationships on Jan. 13, 2026 through W Publishing Group, an imprint of Thomas Nelson. Featuring a foreword written by Dr. Gary Chapman, famed author of The Five Love Languages, Student of Love is the ultimate relationship guidebook for anyone, whether single, dating, married, or healing from heartbreak, seeking to build healthier, more intentional connections.

Dubbed "The Relationship Whisperer," by fans across the globe, Whitfield has captivated audiences with his raw, authentic, and transformative conversations on love and relationships. Since launching Dear Future Wifey in 2020, the 2x Telly Award-winning podcaster has masterfully curated a trusted platform for navigating the complexities of modern relationships.

Gleaning from over 200 inspiring interviews with unique testimonies ranging from a woman who has never been on a date to a couple married for 51 years, as well as notable guests like Sarah Jakes Roberts, Gary Chapman, Jason Wilson, Lisa and Tom Bilyeu, David and Tamela Mann, Devon Franklin, Dr. Cindy Trimm, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Priscilla and Jerry Shirer and more, who share their truths in ways rarely seen in mainstream media, Whitfield has emerged as a bold voice on the intersection of faith, healing and matters of the heart.

Now, in Student of Love, Whitfield invites readers to drop the façade of perfection and embrace the role of a student rather than an expert, in the pursuit of lasting love. Simply put… Class is in session!

Key highlights of the book include:

Lessons learned from more than 200 podcast episodes featuring everyday couples and A-list names.

Practical tools and advice for navigating the highs, lows and in-betweens of relationships, from dating to marriage and beyond.

Transparent reflections on rejection, self-sabotage and healing from trauma delivered with compassion and authenticity.

The eight types of love (agape, eros, pragma, etc.) and how they show up in real-life relationships.

Insights on learning from past mistakes to make more intentional choices and the tools necessary to help readers discover, uncover, and recover love in its healthiest form.

"This is unlike any other book on love you have read," cautions Whitfield. "This is honest, challenging, and born out of my own lessons. Many that I failed the first time around. And the second. And the third. You get the point. I'm gonna get real with you. Only read on if you want to get real about yourself and real love."

Filled with honesty, humor and heart, Student of Love expands Whitfield's mission to create a safe space for raw truth, vulnerability, healing and growth - a work that will certainly resonate with readers who are ready to embrace love with confidence, clarity, and purpose.

Student of Love is now available for pre-order on Amazon and all major retail platforms. For more details or to subscribe for release updates, visit https://www.studentoflove.com.

Laterras R. Whitfield is a 3x Emmy-nominated producer, cinematographer, national playwright and the host of the 2x Telly Award-winning podcast, Dear Future Wifey. A leading voice in conversations centering love and relationships, Whitfield is known for his authentic storytelling, relatability, and transformative interviews, and has built a thriving global community of listeners ready to approach love with more vulnerability, maturity, and hope. A dedicated father, advocate for foster youth, and founder of the upcoming Kingdom Royale facility for boys in foster care, Whitfield is on a mission to heal hearts and change lives, one story at a time.

Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational products for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information, visit www.thomasnelson.com.

